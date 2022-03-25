In perhaps the biggest super spreader event since Newcastle’s 70s prom disco, thousands of footy fans rushed the Sydney Cricket Ground to celebrate Buddy Franklin’s 1000th career goal. After Buddy was escorted off the pitch, Channel 7 whipped out its long (microphone) pole after someone from the network remembered what the fk social distancing is.

For a bit of context, on Friday night Sydney Swans goal-kicking machine Lance Franklin became the sixth player to notch up a third zero to his tally.

In scenes that emulated his 100 goal season back in 2008 — footy fans ran, jogged and walked onto the SCG.

Sometimes a photo takes your breath away #Buddy1000 pic.twitter.com/xB3YNBPJpn — Emily Benammar (@EmilyBenammar) March 25, 2022

During the period of time between the goal being kicked, the pitch being swarmed and the interview — some clever cookie must’ve remembered that COVID was still a thing.

Channel 7 insisted Buddy remain socially distanced from interviewer Matthew Richardson.

When you compare the images side by side, you can fully appreciate how fkn bizarre the contrast is.

The piss-taking reached extreme levels when other players were interviewed post-game standing side-by-side the interviewers.

So channel 7 interview Buddy on an extended mike because, you know, Covid, but after the game Covid ends too 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T3I7y03TQf — Derek (@Derek75822721) March 25, 2022

Pitch invading can be met with a fine of up to $5,500 and a venue ban of up to 24 months.

However, considering how bloody awesome Buddy’s achievement was back in 2008 and again this year — the AFL turned a blind eye.

The long covid proof mic seems a bit ridiculous after he’s just been hugged by 20k strangers #Buddy1000 — Kane Cornes (@kanecornes) March 25, 2022

“I had the taste of Carlton Draught in my mouth from someone. It was an amazing moment. Something I will cherish forever,” Buddy Franklin said as per The Age.

Honestly, the best Carlton Draught has probably ever tasted.

Buddy Franklin has joined footy legends Tony Lockett, Jason Dunstall, Gary Ablett Snr, Gordon Coventry and Doug Wade in the 1000 Goals club — an achievement that the modern game likely will never see again.

To put it in perspective, the next active player on the list is the Richmond Tigers’ forward Jack Riewoldt, who sits on 715 goals at the end of the first round.

We’ve said it once, we’ve said it 1000 times — you Buddy beauty!