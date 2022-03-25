Sydney Swans gun forward Lance “Buddy” Franklin has made AFL history by thumping his 1000th goal. He is the sixth player ever to hit the major milestone.

Buddy began the 2022 season on 995 goals and needed just five goals to lock his position in the coveted group. After kicking one goal against Greater Western Sydney in round one last week he narrowed the gap to his 1000th six-pointer.

He achieved the huge milestone when the Sydney Swans played the Geelong Cats at the SCG on Friday. Fk me, it was intense. When Buddy scored goal 999 the crowd was in an absolute uproar. Chants of “Buddy” could be heard around the stadium.

Buddy Franklin scored his 1000th goal in the second half of the final quarter. Talk about a nail-biting finish.

1000 There will only ever be one Buddy Franklin ♥️#Buddy1000 #Bloods pic.twitter.com/mx1qU2PsIq — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) March 25, 2022

Crowds swarmed the SCG pitch after Buddy Franklin’s 1000th goal.

Buddy Franklin spoke to Channel 7 reporters right after kicking his 1000th goal (and once he made it safely off the pitch).

“It was nice to get it done,” he said as per The Age.

“It’s been playing on my mind a little bit. The one last week was disappointing. To bounce back and get it tonight was good.”

He also said fans swarming the pitch was an “amazing” moment.

“I had the taste of Carlton Draught in my mouth from someone. It was an amazing moment. Something I will cherish forever,” he said. Honestly, the best Carlton Draught has probably ever tasted.

Buddy Franklin has joined footy legends Tony Lockett, Jason Dunstall, Gary Ablett Snr, Gordon Coventry and Doug Wade in the 1000 Goals club — an achievement that the modern game likely will never see again.

To put it in perspective, the next active player on the list is the Richmond Tigers’ forward Jack Riewoldt, who sits on 715 goals at the end of the first round.

So a huge fkn congrats to Buddy Franklin for making history tonight. Absolute icon behaviour.