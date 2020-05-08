Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a “three step” plan on Friday afternoon, detailing the country’s hopeful return to normalcy. And while there’s a heap to pull out from his presser, let’s talk about boot camp and the gym for a minute.

Step one is all about re-connecting with friends and family, Morrison said, and will allow up to five people to visit you at home (in addition to normal residents), and non-work gatherings of up to 10 people. Baby steps.

But in terms of sport and recreation, no indoor physical activities including the gym will be allowed just yet. But community centres, outdoor gyms, playgrounds and skate parks are all a go. Pools will open with restrictions.

“Golfers back on the green. Lap swimmers back in the pool. Boot camps back in the parks,” Morrison said.

NOTE: there’s “no expectation of step one starting on day one” unless the state or territory leader gives the green-light. For example: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews just said changes in Victoria will be announced on Monday. Until then, nothing changes.

In saying that, it is the Government’s goal to get through all three steps in July of this year. So here’s hoping.

The reopening of gyms come under step two, which will allow non-work gatherings of up to 20 people.

“In step two, we’re looking at larger gatherings of around 20, potentially in some states, they may look at some venues to go more than that,” Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said. “Opening a range of other things such as gyms, indoor fitness, beauty therapy, cinemas, galleries, and the like.”

But with all of this in mind, it’s important that people still stay 1.5 metres apart from each other, maintain good hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene, and make sure to stay home when you’re sick. The government is also encouraging all Australians to download the COVIDSafe app.

We’re almost there, guys. Almost. If everything goes to plan, it’ll be business as usual (almost) in July. Christmas come early, in other words.