Illuminate Communications provides dynamic integrated communications services spanning consumer and corporate media relations, content marketing, digital and social, and issues and crisis management to clients spanning financial services and fintech, to telecommunications, agriculture and technology. Illuminate is searching for a standout PR consultant with 1-3 years’ experience to join their high-performing Sydney team of communications experts in an Account Executive or Senior Account Executive role. They are looking for a team player who can bring the hustle, add value to the broader team, while being self-directed and able to operate efficiently and effectively with the support of your team. The successful applicant will join a growing, energetic and ambitious team made up of media hounds, sell-in specialists, copywriters and content and digital experts, all with a shared passion for driving exceptional results for clients and having fun doing it. To be successful in this role you’ll be a strong and enthusiastic communicator with an interest in working on creative, cut-through media relations and larger integrated campaigns for a variety of interesting brands. An excellent multi-tasker with a focus on problem-solving and the ability to work across multiple clients, you’ll also be a confident writer, value attention to detail and have a strong knowledge of Australian media. If this sounds like you Apply here!

An exciting opportunity has become available at Klara Cosmetics fast-growing brand in SEPHORA . Klara Cosmetics is looking for a driven & motivated admin and internal sales support person looking to take the next step in their career. Join their growing Melbourne team in a role that will see you dedicate yourself to your client’s stock requirements and operate with a long term perspective while delivering world-class customer service. Reporting to the Business Unit Manager, you will draw upon your customer service and sales skills, you will receive continuous support, training and techniques to feel empowered and assist you in hitting your achievable targets. Your responsibilities will include: managing high volumes of emails and internal/external calls daily and building customer relationships through outbound sales with up-selling and your product knowledge. If you are an experienced internal sales support and admin team member who is looking to take their career to the next stage Apply here!

Do you have what it takes to survive in the wild? Do you love adventure and the outdoors? Do you love working with kids and helping them learn? If so, then we need you to take on the challenge and join the team of survival experts to lead the Bear Grylls Survival Academy for kids, launching soon at NRMA Halls Gap Holiday Park. NRMA Parks and Resorts is an industry leader in the dynamic Holiday Park sector, offering a wide range of services. As part of their partnership with the Bear Grylls Survival Academy, they are seeking new recruits on a full-time basis, to join the team at NRMA Halls Gap Holiday Park in Victoria. As a fully trained Survival Expert, you will be responsible for leading, instructing and delivering the new program – designed specifically for kids! You will also supervise, train and mentor other team members, in the delivery of the program. If you have experience working in kids’ clubs, cruise ships, resort entertainment/activities, theme parks, hosting birthday parties, outdoor instructors, teachers, or similar this might be the perfect role for you! Apply here!

Resident Advisor is the world’s foremost platform for discovering electronic music, artists and events. Described by the NY Times as “the most influential electronic music site in the world”, every month RA reaches more than 5m people across its web, mobile and app properties. RA is currently on the hunt for an Oceania Region Manager. This role is responsible for maintaining and growing relationships within the Australian region. The ideal candidate will have a wide network of existing relationships and enjoy building new connections across the scene. Some of your key responsibilities will include: working directly with the Head of Global Partnerships to establish and execute growth strategies in the region of Oceania and build and maintain relationships with key clients and partners, delivering industry-leading service levels. To be successful in this role, you will have 3+ years account management and sales experience. You will also have an outgoing personality who builds networks quickly. If you have a passion and understanding of electronic music culture then this is the role for you! Apply here!

Dinosaur Designs are currently looking for a Casual Retail Assistant to join their Sydney team, across their Paddington and The Strand Arcade Sydney stores. If you have a passion for design, an eye for detail and merchandising, with great style, this may be the role for you. The role requires previous experience in a retail or similar environment, as you assist their customers through styling and sales. To be successful in this role you’ll: be driven and motivated to meet and exceed sales targets. You will also have excellent communication skills and the ability to provide the highest level of customer service. If this sounds like you, please Apply here!

Hamma.Digital is pleased to announce they are on the hunt for a Digital and Marketing Lead. Hamma.Digital is a forward-thinking and fast-moving digital and marketing agency with a range of exciting client projects and internal opportunities. Based in Melbourne, they are a small team who have an immediate need for an experienced digital marketer to join the team. Working alongside an account director, digital creative and business analyst, you will need to bring your experience and skills as you deliver strategies and tactics for existing clients, and work with the leadership team to build and grow our proprietary performance marketing platform. If you have proven experience in being able to deliver and you have an excellent grasp of communication sciences and strategies then this is the role for you! Apply now!