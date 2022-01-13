Home to some of Melbourne’s most beloved and acclaimed venues, The Prince is looking for a full-time Marketing and Communications Specialist. The Prince is a place to be set free. You love using the correct grammar and planning your weekend around where to eat. You’re someone obsessed with travel and dining. You’ll be passionate about working with Melbourne’s most exciting venues. You have 2- 4 years of Communications/PR/Marketing experience, either in house or agency-based, tertiary qualifications in relevant related fields. Exceptional writing and editing skills and the ability to set the tone with audiences are a must. Ready to join a young and dynamic team? Sound like you; apply here!

FELLA is seeking a dedicated Retail Assistant to join their new flagship boutique in Paddington, Sydney. You are a superstar Retail Assistant who will manage day-to-day operations while delivering an exceptional in-store experience. Coupled with the relevant skills below, you will be a confident retail professional with passion who loves to be a part of a committed team environment. You’re someone who enjoys making customers feel at home in the new boutique store. Experience in the retail sector; minimum two years, with fashion experience highly favoured; if this sounds like the right fit for you, apply here!

Brandalism is looking for a full time, Social Engagement and Partnerships Specialist to join a team of passionate digital content marketers who develop clients content and social media marketing strategies. Someone to help unlock and grow our partnerships and influencer marketing strategy across the business. You: flexible, never settle attitude, with an ability to manage tasks with efficient time frames. At least 2+ years of experience in a similar role or company. Demonstrated knowledge and results in recruitment and management of influencers in previous roles. Tertiary qualifications in a relevant field, marketing, PR or communications. If this sounds like the next dream role for you, apply here!

The Carriageworks, Sydney, is looking for a full-time Commercial Account Manager, who will manage their portfolio of clients and support the Director of Commercial. You will develop the Carriageworks Major Events and Commercial Program and assist the Commercial Team in developing major cultural events. You’ll coordinate all precinct activities, including commercial, artistic, food and operational activities, maintain the organisation’s venue management system and calendars. If this is the next career opportunity for you, apply here!

Illuminate has a full-time AD/SAD role to join their Sydney team. You have a deep understanding of the PR world, are an effective and enthusiastic communicator and bring a passion for developing integrated communications strategies. You have a minimum of 7-8 years of experience and a demonstrated track record in leading successful public relations accounts. You thrive on strategic and creative communications challenges. You relish the opportunity to play a leading role in business development. If this, and ongoing development sounds like the right fit, apply here!

Illuminate Communications is searching for a standout full-time PR consultant, with 1-3 years of experience. You’ll join our high-performing Sydney team of communications experts in an Executive role. You’re an ambitious self-starter who will join a growing, energetic and ambitious team made up of media hounds, sell-in specialists, copywriters and content and digital experts. You have a passion for driving exceptional results for clients and having fun doing it. You’ll work on creative media relations and more extensive integrated campaigns for various exciting brands. You are focused and have a strong knowledge of Australian media. Ready to make this opportunity yours? Apply here!

