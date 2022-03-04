PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Tinder to celebrate our new favourite landmark.

Australia froths a big ol’ landmark. With over 150 big things peppered throughout the country, you can spice up any road trip by stopping in at one of the things a town is known for. You’ve got classics like Tamworth’s Golden Guitar and Coffs Harbour’s Big Banana, but also some unexpected ones. Robertson’s Big Potato and the Big Boxing Crocodile of Humpty Doo spring to mind.

If you thought you had all your favourite big things worked out by now, there’s a new big shot in town;​ a Big Rainbow. Dropped temporarily in the heart of Sydney by Tinder, the Big Rainbow is on the lookout for somewhere to call home.

It’s big for a few reasons. Obviously, it’s massive in stature. But it’s also the first big landmark to celebrate regional LGBTQIA+ pride and inclusion. As good as all our huge food and animals are, it’s a nice change of pace to have a giant landmark hold significance for Aussies across the whole country. Designed in collaboration with members of the LGBTQIA+ community & First Nations community, the landmark is only staying in Sydney for a short and sweet stint.

Instead of staying smack-bang in the middle of the city, the Big Rainbow is finding a forever-home somewhere in regional Australia, so it can live on as a symbol of diversity, inclusion and self-expression. And the best bit? You can suggest where the bloody hell in Australia that should be. So, if you feel like your country town could be spruced up with a ‘uge new landmark, go have your say. You have until April 10 to drop your suggestions in, here.

The Big Rainbow Project, which has been developed with community advisors, aims to raise awareness about the disconnection and isolation that some of the LGBTQIA+ community face in less populated areas of Australia. It’s not all for show, either. Tinder is putting its money where its mouth is by pledging $100,000 to support regional LGBTQIA+ organisations working in communities across Australia. We love to see it.

The Big Rainbow will be sitting pretty in Sydney’s Circular Quay for Mardi Gras (3 March – 7 March), so head down to see it for yourself. You can even pop in from 4:30pm – 6:30pm each evening for ‘Rainbow Hour’, an event hosted by Poof Doof with DJ sets and giveaways.

But if you’re not a Sydney-sider, don’t stress, the Big Rainbow will also go live as a ~virtual destination~ on Tinder. In the coming weeks, everyone in Aus will be able to celebrate Pride in this interactive space on Tinder Explore. It’ll allow members to connect with like-minded people somewhere under the Big Rainbow and create meaningful connections – no matter their location. Ain’t that sweet.

Keep your eyes peeled for further updates on where the Big Rainbow might find its regional home, and how you can get involved.

Can’t wait to catch you all on our regional road trip!