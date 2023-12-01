10 Sex Toy Gift Ideas Because Santa Isn’t The Only One Cumming Soon

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hello, hornbags! If you’ve clicked into this yarn you’re looking for one thing, and one thing only — a gift for the person at the top of your naughty list. Yep, that’s right. Santa isn’t the only one cumming soon. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best sex toy gifts you can give to almost anyone*.

We’ve got best-sellers like the Satisifyer Pro 2, Girls Get Off’s Missy, Womanizer x Lovehoney’s InsideOut G-Sport and Clit vibrator and LELO’s peen-sleeve. No matter what you or your lover are into, we’ve found a toy that’ll ensure a not-so-slient-night.

Enough rambling, let’s run through our little festive treaties, shall we?

* Maybe not your parents.

The Best Sex Toys Gifts That’ll Have You Buzzing For Christmas

Bold of us to start with such a big best-seller, but you know what, go big or go home. The Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator is a dual vibrator that buzzes in all the right places. Sleigh! Shop Lovehoney ($159.96, usually $199.95)

This would be our recommendation for a not-so-silent night. The We-Vibe Sync 2 is one of the best couples’ vibrators they’ll ever unwrap. Plus, it comes with a remote control, so it’s twice as fun! Shop Wild Secrets ($203.99, usually $239.99)

This is one way to tickle Santa’s sack. NORMAL’s Flynn cock ring is pleasurable for both parties. Shop NORMAL ($160)

Rosewell’s Pair is a deliciously good twin-tip vibrator that anyone with a vulva will absolutely love. Shop Byrosewell ($139)

Vush’s Majesty 2 wand vibrator is a sex toy gift Samantha Jones would approve of. Shop Vush ($35, usually $70)

If you’ve never seen a vibrator like the DAME EVA II, then allow us to blow your mind. The EVA II was designed to be used alongside penetrative sex. With flexible wings that tuck under the labia, it sits on top, so you can have clitoral stimulation during sex. Shop Eva ($249.95)

Santa won’t be the only one cumming soon if you give the Satisifyer Pro 2 as a gift. Shop THE ICONIC ($79.95)

For those who like a little bussy massage, PlusOne’s Prostate Massager is an excellent (and affordable) choice. Shop PlusOne ($19.99)

For all those wielding a penis, we’ve got the LELO F1S V2. It’s a peen sleeve that’ll rub one out better than your right hand. Shop LELO ($258.30, usually $369)

And finally, we’ve got Girls Get Off’s best-seller, the Tiff vibrator. It’s both an internal and external vibrator that damn delivers. If the double-up isn’t for you, you could always try GGO’s Missy, one of our P.TV writers reviewed her and swears she saw the face of God. Shop Girls Get Off ($174.95)

