Sit down and buckle up folks because the dress is back, but this time it’s about a shit-stained dog. The people, they cannot fucking decide whether this adorable puppy named “Hulk” is green or yellow.

A family in North Carolina received quite the shock when their white German shepherd gave birth to a lil green puppy with a short temper.

“I started freaking out because it was green,” owner Shana Stamey said.

The fourth of eight puppies, all of Hulk’s brothers and sisters are completely normal, but not Hulk. Nope. He came out with a bright green/yellow stain on his fur.

“He was lime green and super mad, so yeah, he became Hulk,” she said.

Maybe it’s another “what colour is the dress” situation, but I think calling this “lime green” is a bit of a stretch when it is clearly dehydrated piss-yellow.

But still, a bright “green” puppy is still adorable, right?

WRONG.

I bet you’re wondering how this adorable puppy ended up with such a strange colouring.

Well, it turns out Hulk was stained with meconium, which is the earliest stool of an infant mammal. So basically, Hulk is stained with his own shit. Slightly less cute, I know.

“The sack that they’re in when they’re in their mom, there can be meconium in there, and that tends to stain them,” Veterinarian technician Suzanne Cianiciulli said.

Apparently white or light-coloured dog fur is particularly prone to the shit-staining, but the colour usually fades after a few washes or licks from the dog’s mum.

Thankfully, the meconium isn’t actually harmful to dogs, so although he’s currently dehydrated piss-yellow, Hulk should live a long, healthy life.

Obviously, Twitter fell in love with shit-dog, but now we’re debating whether it’s green or yellow. It’s 2020 and we’re back on our “what colour is this” bullshit, yet again.

this dog is yellow not green https://t.co/irTjrEdDl2 — d-work (@dxwork) January 17, 2020

This dog looks as yellow as a fucking Pikachu and y'all are really trying to tell me it's lime green? Blind. https://t.co/csLi5licyM — | Tyler | (@Im_Afflicted) January 17, 2020

every single post says green. this dog is bright ass yellow. not green. who sees green? dead. ass. neon. safety vest. yellow. ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ https://t.co/x9szrOJi0z — with love, bear ???? (@withlove_bear) January 17, 2020

Says this dog is green. All I see is a yellow dog, can someone please tell me if I’m color blind. https://t.co/AwVvtKuZwI — Turd Ferguson (@gneiffer07) January 17, 2020

Clifford the big green dog https://t.co/7BqQShUguG — BajaBlastMe (@BajaBlastMe) January 17, 2020

Who gives a fuck whether the dress is gold or blue, or whether that audio clip is saying Yanni or Laurel, the only thing I need to know is whether you think this dog is shit-green or piss-yellow.