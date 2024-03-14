Meghan Markle Has Returned To Instagram & Let’s Hope Her Photoshop Skills Are Better Than Kate’s

While the world is locked in a spiral of wondering what happened to Kate Middleton, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram.

The Duchess has been off the social media platform for five years now as she’s been fulfilling her duties as the missus of a royal (one Prince Harry).

So what’s prompted her sudden return, I hear you ask? Is she here to do some internet sleuthing and get to the bottom of the great Kate mystery?

Nope, not even she is touching that one with a 10-foot pole!

Meghan returned to the ‘gram to hard-launch her new brand the American Riviera Orchard. Here’s everything we know!

Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram

What is Meghan Markle’s new brand American Riviera Orchard?

No bloody idea what that entails just yet as the deets are quite bare.

The page just dropped a bunch of squares that spell out the brand name:

Introducing the new Instagram era of Meghan Markle. (Credit: Instagram / American Riviera Orchard)

The account’s Instagram bio reads: “By Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex Established 2024.”

An Instagram Story was also shared, featuring a video of Markle set to “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.

According to Us Weekly, the account name is a nod to the California town of Santa Barbara where she and Prince Harry now reside after they yeeted themselves out of the UK.

It’s been speculated that the project is a follow-up to her former blog, The Tig.

Meghan previously hinted at her Instagram return in August 2022 during an interview.

“Do you want to know a secret?” she coyly told The Cut at the time. “I’m getting back … on Instagram.”

When did Meghan Markle delete Instagram?

Markle deleted Instagram, Twitter and Facebook back in January 2018, just after her first royal engagement with Harry, who announced two months prior that he had popped the question to Markle.

“Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them,” Kensington Palace told Us Weekly at the time.

Instagram holds a valuable place in Meghan’s heart as she and Harry met on the app, as revealed in their January 2023 docuseries Harry & Meghan.

“I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry shared in an episode.

Meghan added: “When people say, ‘Did you Google him?’ No. But that’s your homework. You’re like, ‘Hmmm, let me see what they’re about in their feed. Not what someone says about them, but what they’re putting out about themselves.’ That was to me the best barometer.”

Great to see ya back where it all began, Megz! Can’t wait to figure out exactly what the heck American Riviera Orchard is all about.