Someone’s Dubbed A LOTR Cast Reveal Vid With The Kath & Kim Theme And It’s Very Funny Ha-Ha

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has galloped into town upon a trusty steed and has brought with it some tremendous meme potential. For example, the fact a weirdly edited, random cast reveal montage is exactly the same as the Kath & Kim intro.

It’s a crossover to end all crossovers TBH. I won’t rest until I see Kath Day-Knight screaming “you’re too strong for him, Aragorn!” à la that iconique episode when Kel Knight tried shanking Eric Bana on a train platform.

Twitter user Celestial Stud (@BigGulpAmerikan) posted the bonkers vid alongside the caption: “Apparently this is the intro for the new LOTR show… this is what $750 million buys you”.

apparently this is the intro for the new LOTR show… this is what $750 million buys you pic.twitter.com/Jdod3nyVag — Celestial Stud (@BigGulpAmerikan) August 31, 2022

It’s extraordinarily bamboozling and consists of the characters of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power randomly appearing before a pitch black background and pulling a wacky move — a wink, a wave, a pensive look — before dramatically fading out. There is also ye olde medieval music.

Fellow Twitter user drthuganomics (@peachalabama) retweeted the vid and with it, she spat absolute gospel: “This is literally the Kath & Kim intro”.

this is literally the kath and kim intro https://t.co/Un5C3qSfqK — dr thuganomics (@peachalabama) September 1, 2022

The way the black background is the yin to the Kath & Kim white intro’s yang. The sombre way the actors turn their heads to the camera. Gimli’s wise, knowing wink which, frankly, makes him look like he could be Sharon Strzelecki’s long-lost cousin who works at a Renaissance Faire. The way this bloke, dare I say it, is giving Damien the jockey.

And then a marvellous legend did what we were all waiting for: they dubbed the Kath & Kim opening theme over the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power vid.

Twitter user Hailey (@haileysaccount) is out here doing God’s work. I genuinely believe she should be awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her outstanding work in the arts.

I’m also shook to my core by how well the theme works with the vid. The way Gina Riley‘s divine musing of “lonely clown” is overlaid with the goofy MF Gimli who, as we’ve already established, looks like he could be related to Sharon. And as true Kath & Kim stans already know, the “lonely clown” lyric falls on her in the show’s intro.

This man is also well and truly as foolish as he can be, much like Bret Craig.

But my favourite part in the entire video is the end, when Damien the jockey’s avant-garde twin gives a dapper little wave as Riley sang: “The joker is me!”

I have been in stitches for hours. I will never recover from this.

Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how much of a Lord of the Rings stan you are — the weirdly edited vid wasn’t the legit intro. IGN recently dropped the show’s official title reveal on YouTube and I can safely say it had no parallels to Kath & Kim. The smoke had hints of “Kath choofing ciggies through the kitchen window” but it ended there.

If you need me, I’ll be going inside myself outside and rewatching the dubbed vid for the 500th time.