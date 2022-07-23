OMG: An Epic New Extended Trailer Has Dropped For The Lord Of The Rings Series & We’re Not Ready

We’ve finally copped a release date, title, teaser *and* extended trailer for the hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series and it looks fkn epic.

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a bunch of deets about their OG series, based on the iconique J.R.R. Tolkien story that spawned many books and several films.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hella intriguing series…

What is the series called?

Amazon Prime Video announced earlier this year that the title of the Lord of the Rings series is, ya ready for this? The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Speaking on the significance of the title, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said: “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics.

“The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.”

They added, “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

Is there a Lord of the Rings trailer yet?

Sure is! There’s three, in fact. Amazone Prime just released a whopping three-minute-long extended trailer for the show and wow, if you thought the other trailers looked epic, you’re in for a treat.

There’s also the official trailer which was released in mid-July. Ugh, the budget! The special effects!

And there’s also the first-look teaser which was unveiled at the Super Bowl in February.

When is the release date for the Lord of the Rings series?

It’s set to be released in Australia on September 2, 2022, so mark that in your ye olde journal.

Where can I watch the Lord of the Rings series?

On Amazon Prime Video, ofc!

What is the Lord of the Rings series about?

Have a geeze at the synopsis below:

The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Now behold, the first piccy of the upcoming series:

Ooooooh!

Basically, the series is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and the OG The Lord of the Rings movies and is based on Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth. It begins during a (mostly) peaceful time and then covers the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age, which is when the Rings of Power were forged. It’ll cover the rise of Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the kingdom Númenor and the last alliance between Elves and Men. In LOTR canon these events actually take place over thousands of years but for the story’s sake, the show creators are condensing it into one series.

One of the characters fans are excited to see developed in the series is Isildur — the dude from the Lord of the Rings movies who cut off the ring from Sauron’s hand, but then kept it instead of destroying it. The series will explore his backstory.

Oh, and there’ll be plenty of other exciting tidbits to look forward to, including the first female dwarf of the franchise and a lot of steamy human/elf love affairs.

Who is starring in the series?

The series features a cast of legends, including Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, as per the press release.

“I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well,” said showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

I would travel to Middle Earth myself to watch this sick show!