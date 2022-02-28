In extremely stomach-turning footage, what looks like a lobster was found in a man’s 15-year-old dreadlocks. It’s absolutely revolting content, mates. Be warned. If I had to watch this then so do you.

In a three-part TikTok saga re-shared by TikToker @dixienormous_2, a man with ginger-coloured dreads appears to go to a hair salon.

A pair of hairdressers are inspecting his hair when they notice something up.

“Bro there’s something in your hair,” one of the hair surgeons says.

The man then asks the hairdresser not to cut his dreads as if that’s his biggest problem when ~something~ is literally festering in his hair. He claims he’s been growing out his dreadlocks for 15 years. He then admits he was out surfing on the coast nearby before he arrived at the hairdresser’s.

“It could be like a wire,” the man claims*.

*Arrested Development narrator voice: it was in fact not a wire.

Hairdresser Amber then adds that whatever it is, it’s “goey looking”.

Absolutely crying, shaking and throwing up at this. This is not the kind of content you or I needed to see today. And yet here we are.

The hairdressers then suggest giving the guy’s dreads a shampoo to which he says, “I don’t shampoo”. I’m sorry??? Like, at all?

They then poke a little pronging device into his dreadlock and pull out a lobster claw. They describe it as squishy rather than hard.

“I don’t know if it’s alive or dead,” the male hairdresser says.

“Just pull it out, it’s awful,” replies Amber.

She then asks the man if he’s ever had an infestation in his hair before.

He says no as the TikToker reacting to it says: “Yup, Yup, Yup. He lying.”

The hairdressers then clip around the object and unearth a plastic lobster deep in the man’s dreads. It’s unclear what it was doing there or how it got there but it looks like the kinda fake lobster used as bait in fishing. It’s hard to exactly say whether the video is staged but suffice to say, it’s still downright foul.

