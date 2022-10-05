Khloé K Denied Posting A Truly Bizarre Photoshopped Instagram & Her Glam Team Copped The Blame

Khloé Kardashian is once again embroiled in a bonkers Photoshop scandal. But unlike other editing fails of yore, Khloé is flat-out denying she posted the truly cooked picture on Instagram, and instead seemingly cast blame on her glam team.

According to PageSix, the completely cursed photo was posted to Khloé’s Instagram on Monday, but it’s since been deleted.

The whole “accusing your hair and makeup team of posting a bizarrely edited photo of yourself” is one thing, but the picture… Well, it simply must be seen to be believed.

What the fuck, Khloé.

Where are your shoulder blades? Why is your upper arm thinner than your wrist? Have you dislocated literally every single bone in your upper body? Why is the wall near your ass bending towards your waist?

As my colleague Courtney Fry said when she saw the pic: “This has sent me.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

Like, come on, look at the side-by-side comparison of the edited and unedited pics. It’s sheer madness.

Somehow the Photoshop flop isn’t the strangest part of the story, though. You see, Khloé Kardashian has denied posting the photo on Insta and has taken to Twitter to defend herself.

“I never even posted this photo,” she said.

“Maybe my glam did but I didn’t.

“Also I mean… The bent lines in the back lol please.”

I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣 https://t.co/npQOdcevxN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 5, 2022

It’s giving North West hijacking her Mum Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram account and posting a rogue bikini pic.

If I had a hair and makeup team, you best believe I would give them access to my Instagram account and FaceTune app. Fuck it, they can go rogue on the Pro version if they really want to.

Khloé then doubled-down on the fact she never said her glam team had posted the photo, even though she absolutely threw them under the bus in the first tweet.

Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 5, 2022

It’s truly a mystery. Get Scooby-Doo and the rest of the Mystery Inc gang on the blower to get to the bottom of it, I say.