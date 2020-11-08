Thanks for signing up!

Obviously this week has been a lot, from waiting on the results of the US election to watching Donald Trump melt down on the daily to wondering if the state of Nevada would ever learn how to count. Fortunately, we’ve had a near-endless supply election memes to keep us distracted, and now Biden‘s won, they just keep coming.

Overnight, it’s fair to say that most of us were up into the very, very early hours, bathed in the light of our phones to see if the count had finally f’kn come through after what felt like weeks:

me checking to see if Biden has been elected yet pic.twitter.com/NFJYmXSyoF — Fake Vers Bottom (@FVBtweets) November 7, 2020

At first it seemed like Biden was behind, but then the postal votes came through, leading to this inspired and chaotic Avengers: Endgame tribute:

I audibly gasped at 1:47 ???? pic.twitter.com/LtLvWtLDXv — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) November 6, 2020

Luckily, we woke up to good news today after PENISsylvania was called for Daddy Joe:

This is not actually a meme, it’s just a really good video of Cynthia Nixon screaming that I think deserves more attention:

Through the week, we saw numerous election memes about Trump’s meltdowns, his baseless claims about cheating, and his insistence that the vote count either be stopped or keep going, depending on the day:

Just threw out the birthday card my Nana mailed me because it arrived the day after my birthday. Too late Nana! Very corrupt woman. Probably dead — Ray O'Leary (@oleary_ray) November 6, 2020

#TrumpMeltdown Trump trying to explain how he has won this election, despite actually losing: pic.twitter.com/MvyFXepbEp — Amy ???? (@amymarsh95) November 6, 2020

If mail-in ballots are so fraudulent then why did Ivanka vote by mail? #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/kHQrTEWdWB — Alice Lilley ???? (@alice_lilley) November 6, 2020

As it dragged on, the whole thing seemed like a bit of a joke:

Dear Americans, THIS is what an election in a mature democracy looks like. Yours,

The UK (H/T @loobstery) pic.twitter.com/lFRC0ht0x7 — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) November 4, 2020

Nevada copped a fair bit of heat, after taking forever to count its votes before finally declaring for Biden:

Nevada: https://t.co/XBTb4tP1UK pic.twitter.com/rgc1X2kESO — Jen Iacopelli is counting down the PA votes ⚾️ (@jennifercarolyn) November 7, 2020

"Nevada can you please hurry up and count the votes?!" Nevada: pic.twitter.com/ItzKhzm4Td — Beau (@beausoup) November 5, 2020

Many were overjoyed to see that both Georgia and Pennsylvania flipped blue:

GA and PA seeing each other turn blue pic.twitter.com/K7ubB8bCLL — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 6, 2020

The blue wave was real:

Now Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris have won, we’re very much in the ‘now what?’ phase of election memes:

Leftists realizing they can now attack Biden without being accused of helping Trump pic.twitter.com/vOY5a96JOI — Lily Simpson (@ProfessorGutian) November 6, 2020

BREAKING: Jared Kushner has reverted to Doll Form pic.twitter.com/szBcoGyt0c — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 7, 2020

This feels like about as close as we’ll ever get to a concession speech from Trump: