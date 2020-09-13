Welp, it looks like we’ve hit the “TikTok making me cry” stage of lockdown because a viral video about the extinction of dinosaurs has me SOBBING like a baby.

It’s been a couple of million years since dinosaurs were wiped off the face of the Earth (unless, like me, you believe in the mokele mbembe that lives in the Congo) and, as it turns out, I’m *still* not over it.

My feelings have been hit with a meteor after watching @Lizemopetey’s POV TikTok of what we can only assume was the conversation that took place minutes after dinosaurs were wiped out.

“Hey Angel, did you give the dinosaurs more muscle, like I asked?” The video begins. “I told you to make them meatier.”

“Make them a ‘meteor’,” the angel replies, while tearing up.

I’m not even religious but hoo boy, this has taken me for a spin. I mean, what if this was all a mistake and dinosaurs were just supposed to get meatier, but instead got a METEOR.

If you need me, I’ll be crying in the corner about the poor dinosaurs who just wanted to beef up and ended up, well, dead.