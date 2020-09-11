CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses eating disorders.

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, 16, has revealed on her Instagram story that she has been struggling with an eating disorder, in hopes that others going through the same can identify with her struggle.

On her Instagram Story, D’Amelio wrote: “I’ve always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I’ve never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders. It’s so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world.”

She followed this by saying: “I hope that by sharing this I can help someone else,” followed by a link to resources that people can go to for help.

“I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors,” Charli continued.

“For anyone struggling with this, I know some days can be worse than others, but I really hope you’ll swipe up and get help if you need it. I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it’s ok to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes.”

Check out the post uploaded to Charli’s story below.

In the post, D’Amelio also apologised for her use of the song Prom Queen by Beach Bunny in a since-deleted TikTok. Lyrics to the song included lines like “Shut up, count your calories” and “Wish I, was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body.”

Last year, Beach Bunny pinned on their YouTube video an explainer to the lyrics of the song, commenting that the words are “in no way meant to glamorise, encourage, or promote eating disorders, body hatred, or body shaming in any form.”

“The lyrics are a criticism on modern beauty standards and the harmful effects beauty standards can have on people,” she wrote.

“I wrote this song from a female’s perspective as I myself have dealt with insecurities and done unhealthy things in my past to live up to the American beauty standard—but this song is meant for everyone.

“You are worthy of love, you are beautiful just the way you are, and beauty is a social construct—please don’t harm your health or well being to live up to these invented expectations, it is not worth risking your life over. You are already a Prom Queen, you are already enough.”

In April, the D’Amelio took to Twitter to demand that people stop talking about her body. Folks, she’s 16, can we PLEASE leave her alone.

why don’t we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down and i’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to- — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) April 27, 2020

If you’d like to seek help for an eating disorder, please call the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673.