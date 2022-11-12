A loveable lil’ pooch by the name of Bob has gone viral across the globe as folks rush to adopt the once-lonely pup.

Bob’s story was shared on TikTok by Andrea (@petartbyandrea). The OG vid has been viewed 7.3 million times at the time of writing, takes viewers on a journey of heartache, triumph and self-improvement.

The video was shot at an adoption drive in a park where all the other dogs have potential adopters surrounding them. Meanwhile, Bob is just there, sitting all by himself with just the shelter worker for company.

The aim of the TikTok was to direct people to Baddass Animal Resume’s website in New York, but also ended up capturing the hearts and minds of a generation.

After the first video was published, Bob’s newfound fans naturally wanted to keep up with the Bob-related news cycle.

The creator of the video, Pet Art By Andrea went above and beyond and delivered no less than three more updates on Bob’s situation.

The second upload shared a few more angles of the three-year-old good boy and broke the bad news that unfortunately, he was still on the hunt for an owner.

@petartbyandrea Replying to @dani_d37 thank you all for wishing Bob good luck! he is available for adoption at @badassanimalrescue and his foster @juliezeilinger is open to any questions about him if you are interested in knowing more ❤️ #adoptabledogs #rescuedog #momdogslife ♬ Oh Klahoma – Jack Stauber

About a week later, we were treated to the following two videos informing us that while Bob had indeed copped a bunch of applications, he hadn’t settled on a new home just yet.

You gotta admire a picky boy who knows his worth!

@petartbyandrea Replying to @tammymoraless this month 10% of all my sales will go to Bob’s rescue @badassanimalrescue thank you again everybody! ❤️ 3.7 million people saw how sweet this boy is I hope you can see how sweet all the other badass dogs are❤️❤️ #adoptabledogs #rescuedog #dogsoftiktok ♬ Fairy Fountain – Super Guitar Bros

This whole saga is bringing back extremely wholesome memories of the similarly named and similarly wholesome Bob the sad cat saga from earlier in the year.

For those who missed it, Poor little Bob from the Cat Haven shelter in Western Australia found a new home after capturing our imaginations with his incredibly sad but incredibly cute little face.

Eventually, Bob the cat was adopted by a loving owner so our fingers and toes are crossed Bob the dog can cop a similar dose of good luck.

Go on, universe. Your move. Make us proud.