Woolworths, The Fresh Fuckup People, Have Revised The Employee Dress Code & Workers Are Furious

Woolworths has concluded its week in the firing line by announcing a change to its uniform policy. Let’s just say that for a company that’s had the PR week it has, they could have considered the optics a little more closely.

In a memo sent to Woolworths‘ staff, workers were informed that due to changes in its uniform policy they would not be allowed to wear any stickers that would cover up their staff name badge.

You know, the kind of name badges that every Woolworths employee seemingly wears — even the CEO when he’s appearing on ABC’s Four Corners to try and walk out of an interview.

Bet you dress like this all the time, Brad. Definitely not just for the cameras.

According to old company policy, Woolies have previously allowed workers to decorate their badges with certain stickers to display ally-ship or identity, such as Indigenous flag and/or LGBTQIA+ pride flag stickers.

These types of stickers are not only used in Woolworths, but by the other member of Australia’s supermarket duolopy: Coles, who say that the stickers on name badges are to show “team members and customers that we are a workplace committed to being inclusive.”

However the new Woolies uniform policy which was leaked by 7 News has apparently revoked a worker’s choice to display such stickers on their badges.

“We have recently observed instance of poor dress standards that may pose a potential food safety risk and/or injury in our stores. Following store visits and team feedback, we have reviewed and revised our Dress Standards guidelines to reflect guidance and expectations for our team,” read the Woolworths memo to staff.

As for the section regarding name badges, the update reads as follows:

“Names badges – we have changed this to: Our team and customers would like to know who you are. Display your name badge on top of the handy green dots on your garments. Keep your name badge clean and tidy. No stickers are to be added to your badge.”

In a conversation with 7 News, a Woolworths worker spoke out against the decision.

“The badge is too far,” they said, as per the publication.

“On our badges, we have stickers that they encouraged us to wear. The stickers are the indigenous flag, LGBT flag and the LGBT Ally flag sticker. Now they want us to remove all stickers on our badges.”

Though the messaging from Woolworths told staff the decision was made in regards to “potential food safety risk and/or injury” it is difficult to figure out how this element of the uniform poses a risk to food safety or injury.

Other changes to the uniforms include making all staff wear black Woolworths polos as opposed to the green ones, and further clarification on what type of pants/bottoms can be worn by staff.

After hearing news of the staff complaints, eyebrows have been raised up at the decision for the badges to be kept clear of additional stickers, particularly due to the apparent political alignment those stickers imply.

Lol, @woolworths are dumping woke, virtue signalling symbols from employee uniforms.

Obviously new management have realised shoppers couldn’t give a shit about woke causes when shopping for groceries! — Steve Atan (@SteveAtan666) February 24, 2024

“Looks like the BS may finally be ending,” one X user wrote. “The fight against the woke Nazis is paying off!”

“Finally Woolworths have done something right,” wrote another.

Earlier this year Woolworths announced that it would not be selling merchandise for Australia Day as the decline in market demand had made it unprofitable. This decision was met with calls to boycott the supermarket chain by the types of people who use the word “woke” to mean “thing I disagree with politically but can’t articulate why not without coming across bigoted”.

Whether the decision to change the uniform policy was made due to safety concerns, or as a PR move to subtly remove political alignment from the store, at the end of the day groceries are far too expensive.

Woolworths and Coles are both being investigated this year by the ACCC and Australian Senate for allegations of price gouging and profiteering.