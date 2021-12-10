A Darwin woman who reportedly called her boss a “wanker” under her breath has been awarded $6000 compensation by the Fair Work Commission, in great news for everyone with a wanker boss but bad news if you’re one of the employees she allegedly bullied.

According to News.com.au, the woman was let go from her job in a recruitment firm earlier this year after both the wanker comment and referring to her boss as a “misogynist” to other employees.

She also allegedly made a number of other comments – which she has denied – including saying “look at his pants, a real man would have a bulge” (which is deeply grim and very transphobic) while other employees claimed she referred to one of her junior colleagues as a “little bitch”, as well as burping and coughing in another junior’s face.

When she rocked up at work and was told she was being stood down with pay while the complaints about her were investigated, she told her boss it was a “c*nt act” in the middle of the office.

She also allegedly said “have fun in this shithole of a company girls” as she was leaving, which is at least a good exit line.

Ultimately, the Fair Work Commission said that her language amounted to “gross insubordination” of senior management, as well as “persistent workplace bullying” and “deliberate agitation” of her co-workers.

Some of the evidence also included her allegedly rolling her eyes and muttering “you’re a fucking wanker” during video meetings with the company’s general manager.

That is definitely a way to score the worst possible present in the office Secret Santa.

Commission Paula Spencer said the woman’s actions “affected the wellbeing of the other employees of the workplace, contrary to the duty of care owed to them in their employment, but did not cause serious and imminent risk to the health and safety of employees or to the reputation, viability or profitability of the employer’s business”.

However, the Commission also said that because she was sacked without notice, and the company failed to follow the correct procedures of fairness, she was entitled to $6000 compensation.

This is great news for everyone who’s spent an entire meeting muttering about their boss only to realise their microphone was not, in fact, on mute: though maybe that’s karma if you also swear at your colleagues.

The woman has only owned up to making the “wanker” and “misogynist” comments and also told the Commission that some of her co-workers allegedly said they were made uncomfortable by their boss at the office Christmas party.

She said “they were not happy with the way he was touching their arms and putting his arm around them.

“I had been concerned at the way he was looking at the younger female members of the staff in the office prior to this event”.

Ah yes, the ultimate girlboss manifesto: allegedly calling your junior co-worker a “little bitch” and burping in their faces while simultaneously trying to protect other staff from a creepy boss.

There’s a lesson here: yes, call out your shitty managers, but maybe also don’t bully people!