CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide.

Wilson Gavin, president of the University of Queensland’s Liberal National Club, has died, according to reports.

Multiple sources have confirmed to PEDESTRIAN.TV that Gavin passed away earlier this morning, reportedly after taking his own life.

Gavin made headlines overnight after joining a group of UQ Liberal National Club members yesterday to protest a drag queen storytelling event at Brisbane Square Library.

Footage of the protest sparked fierce debate, with detractors criticising the club for its characterisation of the event.

The club was disaffiliated from the Liberal National Party proper in December of last year, but continued to operate independently of the party. The club’s Facebook page appears to have been taken down at some point today.

In a press conference earlier today, the ABC reports Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington refused to comment on the reports of Gavin’s death.

“In relation to the unconfirmed reports relating to a young man, relating to the out of respect for the family, I won’t be making any comments on this matter,” she said.

“I think today is a day to think about a bit of compassion and respect for people.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted club representatives, as well as Queensland Police, the University of Queensland, and the UQ Union for further comment.

More to come.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.