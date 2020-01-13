A Brisbane-based drag performer has addressed the young far-right protestors who yesterday targeted a library storytelling event, wishing them “personal growth” after leaving “children crying” and “families distressed”.

Johnny Valkyrie, who performs in drag under the name Queeny, took to Facebook hours after a cluster of University of Queensland Liberal National Club members stormed the Brisbane Square Library.

Footage of the incident shows about a dozen protestors yelling “drag queens are not for kids” at the Brisbane Council-sanctioned event. Fellow drag queen Diamond Good-Rim can be seen standing up to the group.

In a prior Facebook post, the organisation called the event “moral filth” designed to “indoctrinate and sexualise young children.”

“I was inside during the disruption, in protector mode, calming children and families, distracting them with stickers while we were finishing our craft session,” Valkyrie said.

“The families supported me, the staff supported me while Diamond bravely confronted them.”

Valkyrie defended their credentials, saying they have over five years’ experience in youth engagement and education and hold state qualifications to work with children.

The performer also said they will be taking legal action, urging the group to “learn from the consequences of your actions.

“I expect consequence, I expect apology and I expect changed behaviour. I expect safety, respect and inclusivity in my community. I wish you personal growth.”

In their own statement, Diamond said “the one thing I will not stand is for what they did in front of the children and there family’s and to see people crying and wanting hugs”, adding “we must stand as one and not let this bring us down.”

Footage of the verbal altercation has gone viral online, with both Valkyrie and Diamond receiving torrents of support from viewers.

The hashtag #IStandWithQueens kicked off on Twitter after the incident, prompting other social media users to voice their support for the initiative.

That support now extends to the University of Queensland Liberal National Club’s own Facebook page, where users have thanked the organisation for introducing them to the unique event.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.