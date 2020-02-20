A Sydney to Melbourne XPT train has been derailed north of Melbourne near the town of Wallan, with reports of multiple serious injuries and at least two fatalities.

Approximately 160 passengers were onboard the train bound for Melbourne when it derailed at 7.50pm.

According to The Australian, the driver was trapped on board following the incident.

V/Line has confirmed that the train derailed approximately 500m north of Wallan train station. The news comes after days of ongoing rail equipment faults causing extensive delays at Wallan, however, the cause of the derailment remains unknown.

A passenger onboard the train, Dr Scott Rickard took to Twitter to share photos of the ordeal, with claims that the train driver was injured in the incident.

The day got worse. The train crashed. We're fine @TrishBolton3 We'll be there for breakfast ???? Poor driver is injured though ???? #Melbourne @abcnews #traincrash pic.twitter.com/k14q2cE53N — Dr Scott Rickard (@Rickard_Scott) February 20, 2020

“Carriage at an angle stuff flying everywhere. Tray tables went flying,” Dr Scott Rickard said on Twitter. “Stuff flew everywhere. Carriages crumpled at edges. We walked out. Most people able to walk out.”

According to a statement provided by V/Line, the cause for the derailment is currently unknown.

“There are reports of serious injuries, with the driver trapped and patients sitting alongside the tracks,” the statement said.

“All trains on the Seymour and Albury lines have been stopped and will be replaced by buses.”

The Country Fire Authority has confirmed that five passenger cars have been derailed in the incident, leaving the train on its side.

Multiple people have been treated for injuries at the scene by paramedics, however Ambulance Victoria asserts that a large number of people “are not believed to be seriously injured.” One person has since been airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne, Herald Sun reports.

A triage centre has been set up at the nearby BP petrol station, but it is currently unclear how many passengers have sustained injuries. All passengers who were able to walk have since been relocated to the triage centre.

Police have confirmed that two people have died at the scene, according to a statement released by Ambulance Victoria. Reports claim the two deceased were travelling in the driver’s carriage, however this is yet to be confirmed by police.

We're on scene after a train derailed at Wallan tonight.

It's believed the train travelling from Sydney to Melbourne derailed near the Hume Freeway just before 8pm. Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured. More info will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/D0nBVxXI96 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) February 20, 2020

Rail lines between Melbourne and Sydney have been closed following the ordeal, with V/Line urging customers to consider alternative methods of transportation.

More to follow.