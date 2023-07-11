Senior WA Police Officer Charged W/ Multiple Child Sex Offences Allegedly Relating To Teen Girl

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged child sexual abuse.

A WA Police officer has been charged with a string of child sex offences allegedly committed against a teenage girl.

Detectives from the Sex Assault Squad charged the 48-year-old senior constable with 17 offences, WA Police said in a statement.

It will be alleged the man, who works in regional WA, committed the offences against the girl between 2009 and 2012, starting when she was aged 13.

He is facing seven counts of indecently dealing with a child, six counts of sexually penetrating a child, three counts of sexually penetrating a child under his authority, and one count of persistent sexual conduct.

The man was stood down when WA Police received a complaint, with an investigation following.

He appeared before the Magistrates Court of WA on Tuesday, and will front court again in September.

Image credit: Supplied / Fairfax