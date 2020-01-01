Thanks for signing up!

Buchan local Mick Roberts has been named as the first victim of Victoria’s East Gippsland bushfires.

The family of the 67-year-old said his body was found in his burnt out home on Wednesday morning by his nephew.

Police have yet to formally identify his body.

His niece, Leah Roberts, posted on the East Gippsland fire season 2019-2020 Facebook page after the family failed to make contact with Roberts on Tuesday.

“He’s not missing anymore … sorry but his body has been found in his house … very sad day for us to [start] the year but we’re a bloody tight family and we will never forget our mate and my beautiful Uncle Mick.”

She told the Herald Sun that Roberts had been painting his house with friends before the fire reached them.

“They ran into the river on the property but couldn’t get him to go,” she said.

“He said he needed to go into the shed for a minute and they never saw him again.”

She described her uncle as “a bit of a legend in town”.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews spoke to reporters at the Bairnsdale incident control centre earlier on Wednesday, saying four people were still missing.

“Everything is being done to try and establish the whereabouts of these people,” he said.

On Twitter, Andrews provided the details for emergency bushfire contacts including Nurse On Call (1800 226 226) and Register. Find. Reunite.

