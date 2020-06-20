A worrying rise in COVID-19 cases in Victoria has led to certain restrictions being tightened, with Premier Daniel Andrews announcing that the number of visitors to a home will be reduced to five.

This restriction will kick in from 11.59pm Sunday, with Andrews saying that the strict new rule is a result of the state’s COVID-19 infection numbers rising to their highest level in two months.

He said that the rise in numbers is being driven by families having “big get-togethers and not following advice around hygiene” as restrictions ease.

He said that around half the new cases in Victoria since April have come from transmission inside homes, and the premier said people have been “letting their guard down.”

He urged residents not to be complacent, saying that the new numbers are a “wake-up call”, and “the only thing between us and a second wave is what we do next.”

Restaurants and pubs were previously set to lift their capacity to 50, but this will stay at 20 until July 12. Businesses like gyms and cinemas will also be allowed to operate at a capacity of 20.

You can see the details below:

Statement from the Premier on changes to restrictions in Victoria: pic.twitter.com/AcQxG4clmY — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 20, 2020

There were 21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Victoria on Wednesday, with 18 on Thursday and 13 on Friday. The number of active cases in the state rose to 91 on Friday.

The state’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen addressed the worrying rise, saying:

“We’re hoping that this isn’t the beginning of a second wave and we’re doing everything we absolutely can to make sure that that’s not the case.”

Addressing the media today, Daniel Andrews expressed frustration at the state of affairs in Victoria, telling reporters;