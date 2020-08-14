Thanks for signing up!

A Victorian man in his 20s has died of coronavirus, becoming the youngest person known to have lost their life due to COVID-19 in Australia.

Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews today said the man was one of 14 people to have died because of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The other fatalities include three women and two men in their 80s, and four women and four men in their 90s.

Andrews said 12 of those 14 deaths are linked to the state’s healthcare system.

The state also recorded a further 372 new cases.

Until today, the youngest person known to have died of coronavirus in Australia was a Victorian man in his 30s.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said people aged between 20 and 29 are currently overrepresented in the state’s ‘mystery cases’, where a known point of transmission was unclear.

However, Andrews said that figure may be due to younger Victorians being more likely to work in essential industries than people in other age groups.

More to come.