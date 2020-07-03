In case you hadn’t already cottoned on to this one, the Victorian Government has two clear messages for young folks.

The first: roughly a third of all COVID-19 cases in June reportedly came from people aged between 18 and 30.

The second: please, please take this shit seriously.

In a statement, Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos today said the figures show that young people are “catching and spreading coronavirus at a higher rate than anyone else in the community.”

On Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews shared figures showing the disparity in case numbers between those under and over 30 years of age.

This graph show every coronavirus case in June, grouped by age.And it paints a picture that I think every young person… Posted by Dan Andrews on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

While the virus can pose extremely serious health risks to young folks, there are serious concerns that people exhibiting only mild symptoms could contribute to the virus’ spread.

Two per cent of cases in June were attributed to those aged between 65 and 74, and young Victorians have been urged to make sure that number stays as low as possible.

“It’s about protecting your mum, dad, nonna and yiayia, your housemates and friends and keeping them safe,” Mikakos said.

While many, many young Victorians work public-facing jobs, residents have been advised to maintain social distancing guidelines, wash their hands regularly and thoroughly, and keep an ear out for further updates.

If you fall sick, the advice is the same as it has been for months: get tested and bloody well stay home.

Residents of the ten postcodes which have been placed under lockdown restrictions have been urged not to leave home, unless it’s for one of four approved reasons: attending work or school, caregiving, exercising, or buying groceries and other essential items

If you think you may have coronavirus, either call your doctor (DON’T visit) or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. If you’re struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

And please remember to wash your hands frequently (for at least 20 seconds) and keep at least 1.5 metres between you and those around you.