Victoria has just recorded recorded a total of 75 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the fourth-most cases in a single day for the state since the pandemic stated at the beginning of the year.

The news comes amid a coronavirus spike in Melbourne, with today’s announcement being the highest watermark since March.

“Obviously we are concerned by the increasing number and the upward trend and we are monitoring the situation very closely,” Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters

One of these cases is a returned traveller quarantining in a hotel, while 37 are from routine testing at clinics, 14 have been linked to established outbreaks, and the remaining 23 cases are under investigation.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind these huge numbers are partially due to a testing blitz across Melbourne’s hotspots – in the last 24 hours, the state conducted over 15,000 tests.

The Victorian Government is still considering going back into lockdown, but hasn’t made any concrete announcements just yet.

“There is a balancing act in terms of making the call on a lockdown,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

“We know that it is a real challenge for businesses, it is a real challenge for people in their homes if that is what is required. But it is absolutely an option and we flagged the possibility of using it and we will use it if it is required.”

He noted that are currently 2,500 close contacts of confirmed cases in Victoria, adding: “We’re at the limits of managing that number.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “every resource” would be put towards helping Victoria squash this second wave of coronavrius transmission, but noted that “no additional support” had been asked for so far.

“It is a difficult situation and we are not on top of it yet,” he said.

“It is of a serious concern, but it is not surprising given the nature out the outbreak.”