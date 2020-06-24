Thanks for signing up!

Netflix is about to unveil the sick list of shows and flicks being added to the platform in July and here’s a sweet lil preview title: epic Aussie rom-com Top End Wedding.

The 2019 flick stars Gwilym Lee as Ned and Miranda Tapsell as Lauren, along with Kerry Fox, Shari Sebbens, Ursula Yovich and Huw Higginson.

Have a read of the synopsis below:

Lauren and Ned have 10 days to find Lauren’s mother who has gone AWOL in the remote far north of Australia so that they can reunite her parents and pull off their dream wedding.

The flick lands on Netflix on the 1st of July. Catch the trailer below: