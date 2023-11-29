It’s a sad, sad day for thirsty binches out there (me) because everyone’s crush, Tony Armstrong, has just hard launched his relationship with musician, Rona Glynn-McDonald.

Tones and Rona officially launched their relo when today, Wednesday, November 29. They’re said to have been dating for the last six months.

Unfortunately, Rona is an absolute beauty, immensely talented, supremely intelligent and also has really, really good hair, so we can’t even be angry. I know, I’m sad too.

Who Is Tony Armstrong’s GF, Rona Glynn-McDonald?

She’s a fucking powerhouse, essentially.

Growing up in Mparntwe on Arrernte Country, you might recognise Glynn-McDonald from the stage.

The Kaytetye woman is probably best known for her work as a producer and DJ under her electronic project, RONA. According to her website, she “combines the soundscapes of Country and place with synths and melodies that pack emotional punch”, working between Naarm and Mparntwe in the Central Desert. She’s previously played Falls Festival and supported Cut Copy and Rufus Du Sol on tour.

According to her Linkedin, she’s also the CEO of First Nations-led not-for-profit, Common Ground, and co-founder of First Nations Futures. In 2020, she was a finalist in the Victorian Young Achiever awards and she’s been named a ‘Woman of the Future’ by Women’s Weekly. Basically, she’s just the whole damn package.

And while many of us mourn the fantasy that we might have, somehow, bagged Tony Armstrong in the future (who are we kidding?), we’re overall stoked that both of these rockstars have met and created the ultimate Mob power couple.