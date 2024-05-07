The Supermarket Inquiry Has Just Dropped Its Recommendations & Coles And Woolies Are Quaking

The supermarket inquiry that’s been looking into the practices of Coles, Woolworths and Aldi has released its findings, and hoo boy, they’re not going to like this.

The Greens-led Senate Select Committee on Supermarket Prices has recommended making price-gouging illegal and forcibly breaking up major supermarkets — a.k.a. Coles and Woolworths — if they still engage in dodgy practices.

The latter of this is quite controversial, and pits the Committee against Labor, which opposes divestiture laws.

However, the supermarket inquiry findings say otherwise, with the report stating that “a clear majority of inquiry participants advised that divestiture powers would be an important ‘final step’ in competition regulation, to be drawn upon when all else fails.

“Our findings reveal a disturbing trend of profiteering that hits everyday Australians hard. The monopoly power of major supermarkets has led to unfair pricing, hurting both consumers and suppliers. This needs to stop now,” Greens Senator and Committee Chair Nick Kim said in a statement on X.

“Imagine a market where no company could hike prices unfairly or bully suppliers without facing serious legal consequences.”

The supermarket inquiry report argued that it would essentially be a final straw that can be used to punish supermarkets who abuse their market power.

In terms of naughty supermarket behaviour, the inquiry found that supermarkets were giving suppliers really tight windows to negotiate the prices of perishable goods, which essentially would force them to relent for the sake of not losing their produce.

The supermarket inquiry findings have been a long time coming, as the cost of living in Australia soars. People are skipping meals to afford having both food and a roof over their heads, and with the rental crisis happening simultaneously, things are only becoming more dire.

The inquiry seeks to prevent major retailers like Woolworths and Coles from profiting off the cost of living crisis, and make groceries affordable again.

READ MORE Will The Supermarket Price Inquiry Actually Mean Cheaper Veggies? We Asked An Expert

“Making price gouging illegal would give the ACCC the power to take companies to court when price gouging occurs, and give the courts strong punitive powers,” McKim said.

The full list of recommendations for the Australian Government from the supermarket inquiry: