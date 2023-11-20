A Video Of Taylor Swift Gasping For Air During Her Brazil Gig Where A Fan Died Is Going Viral

Taylor Swift performed an Eras Tour gig in Rio de Janeiro Brazil on Friday night, as temperatures soared to 37 degrees Celsius during a massive heatwave. Tragically, a 23-year-old fan named Ana Clara Benevides collapsed at the show and died in hospital an hour later reportedly from cardiac arrest. Now, a clip of Taylor gasping for breath mid-performance has gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip originally posted by Swiftie fan page @queen.taylor.swiftie on Sunday, the “Cruel Summer” singer can be seen on stage moments after finishing performing “Bejwelled”.

As she turns to face the camera, she can be seen looking up and taking a series of deep breaths as she prepares for the next song of her mammoth 3.5-hour performance.

The poster captioned the video: “Look at how exhausted Taylor got while putting up a 3.5 hour show in Rio during a heatwave. Hats off to her.”

The comments on the clip have been mixed. While some viewers are sympathetic to Taylor, others think that the video is Taylor being dramatic.

“I want to give her a hug and tell her it’s all ok,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

“Hear exhaustion is not something to be taken lightly!” wrote another.

“But our construction workers do it five days a week in the heat and cold…give it a rest,” a commenter said.

“Aww poor little rich girl,” commented another.



Following the show and the heartbreaking death of the fan, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to announce that she’d postponed the following night of her tour in Brazil.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” she said in a statement posted shortly after she came off stage.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Taylor went on to announce the postponement of Saturday’s show due to the extreme temperatures, saying that “the safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first.”

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the loss of the young woman’s life is “unacceptable”.

While investigations into the conditions resulting in Ana Clara Benevides’ passing are still ongoing, he intends to introduce measures to ensure the safety of patrons at future performances. These include an increase in paramedics and ambulances at the venue, new water distribution points and more safety measures to keep the public out of the sun.

Taylor is yet to announce when the postponed show will take place. She has three shows scheduled this week in São Paulo, Brazil.