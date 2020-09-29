One year ago, Humans of New York highlighted the story of Tanqueray, the former burlesque dancer whose wit, resilience, and salacious revelations captivated hundreds of thousands worldwide.
Today, Humans of New York concluded its 32-post series on Tanqueray’s life – allowing Stephanie Johnson, the woman behind the stage name, to share her story, her way.
In case you missed it (and I’m not sure you could), Humans of New York’s founder Brandon Stanton ran into Johnson in 2019, giving the star a global audience.
While many HONY posts reflect the little victories and quiet defeats of ordinary life, Johnson’s life was anything but. Abandoned by her mother while pregnant, locked up, and then kicked into the unknown, Johnson revealed to Stanton that she made a career as a gogo dancer and burlesque star in 1970s New York City.
It was a life peppered with mobsters, drugs, adaptability, and a keen sense of survival. It was a lot to pack into three posts. Too much, even.
Fans wanted to hear more, and Stanton and Johnson planned to unspool her life experiences in a podcast (The New York Times reports she turned down TV and movie offers, saying HONY was her preferred outlet). But her deteriorating health led Stanton to share the Tattletales from Tanqueray series as 32 uninterrupted Instagram posts, which concluded this morning.
(1/32) “Tanqueray, Tanqueray, Tanqueray. When this photo was taken, ten thousand men in New York City knew that name. My signature meant something to them. They’d line up around the block whenever I was dancing in Times Square, just so I could sign the cover of their nudie magazine. I’d always write: ‘You were the best I ever had.’ Or some stupid shit like that. Something to make them smile for a second. Something to make them feel like they’d gotten to know me. Then they’d pay their twenty bucks, and go sit in the dark, and wait for the show to start. They’d roll that magazine up tight and think about their wives, or their work, or some of their other problems. And they’d wait for the lights to come up. Wait for Tanqueray to step out on stage and take it all away for eighteen minutes. Eighteen minutes. That’s how long you’ve got to hold ‘em. For eighteen minutes you’ve got to make them forget that they’re getting older. And that they aren’t where they want to be in life. And that it’s probably too late to do much about it. It’s only eighteen minutes. Not long at all. But there’s a way to make it seem like forever. I always danced to the blues. Cause it’s funky and you don’t have to move fast. You can really zero in on a guy. So that it seems like you’re dancing just for him. You look him right in the eyes. Smile at him. Wink. Put a finger in your mouth and lick it a little bit. Make sure you wear plenty of lip gloss so your lips are very, very shiny. If you’re doing it right, you can make him think: ‘Wow, she’s dancing just for me.’ You can make him think he’s doing something to your insides. You can make him fall in love. Then when the music stops, you step off the stage, and beat it back to the dressing room.”
The story is best experienced on the platform as one unbroken scroll, but here are some points of note:
- When a prison palm-reader predicted her “tough” and “lonely” life, getting “almost everything” right;
- Tanqueray’s breakthrough into New York City’s gogo dancing scene, which was dominated by White women;
- Her claim that she escaped the hotel suite of a department store tycoon, who paid to racially and physically abuse her;
- The time she rumbled soul legend James Brown in front of The Temptations;
- And that time she turned one of The Temptations down, and teased him about it for decades;
- Her love for ex-husband Carmine – and the time she called on the mob to fend him off;
- The fact she wore heels so often that her legs didn’t work in flat shoes;
- Her ascension to nightlife superstardom, and, poignantly, its quiet comedown.
(13/32) “After a few months in New York I was finally starting to get a little something together. I managed to save enough money to get my own room at the Times Square Hotel. It was just a sink and a bed and a radiator, but it felt like The Plaza to me. For the first time in my life, I could close the door at night and relax for a second. But that didn’t last for long. One morning the owner of the factory called me into his office. I thought I was getting a promotion. But he closed the door behind me and said: ‘Here’s how it’s going to work. Either you sleep with me, or I’ll give a bad report to your parole officer, and you’ll go back to jail.’ This was some old, scroungy looking white guy. Exactly what you’d imagine a factory owner to look like. And I’m not saying I would have fucked him if he was any younger—but you’ve got to be kidding me. So I told him where to put it. I walked out of his office feeling good. I felt like I had some power. But that only lasted for three minutes, because I remembered I was living at the Times Square Hotel and rent was due next week. At the club that night, I started telling Vicki about my problems. She reached into her purse and pulled out a clipping from the Village Voice. It was an ad from a talent agency– holding auditions for GoGo Dancers. ‘They’ll never know you’re black on the phone,’ she said. ‘give them a call.’ And she was right. They asked my cup size. And my measurements. But they never asked if I was white. I practiced all week for my audition. Most Gogo Dancers wore the same ballroom shoes that the Rockettes were wearing, but I could dance in heels. So I bought myself some bright red five-inch heels. And the moment I walked in the door, the guy’s jaw nearly dropped to the floor. I was the blackest thing in the world. I think he’d already made up his mind that he was going to tell me ‘no.’ But I put on some BB King and started to dance. And I knew just how to do it. All slow and sensuous. Not like they do in Harlem. Like they do downtown. And when the music finally stopped, he was quiet for a few seconds. Then he stood up, smoothed out his pants, and said ‘I think we can work something out.’”
“The moment you step off that stage, you’ve got to start again at the bottom,” Johnson said.
“So that’s exactly what I did. But I wasn’t worried. I’d been reinventing myself for my entire life.”
Johnson is now 76 and is battling significant health issues. On Instagram, Stanton announced that the Tattletales from Tanqueray series would be accompanied by a fundraiser ensuring she can “live the rest of her life in comfort and dignity.”
At time of writing, the fundraiser has amassed US$2,450,00 (AU$3,459,000). Excess funds will be supplied to a NYC charity assisting vulnerable children.
(30/32) “The city has changed so much. New York used to be a lot better. Maybe it was better cause I was younger. Or maybe it was better cause it was better. But it used to be better. I never really cried about it or anything. Every time the city changed, I just changed right along with it. But at some point things started changing too fast. Or maybe I got slower. I fell so far behind it was kind of like: ‘What’s the point?’ There’s no place to go anymore. The adult theaters are gone. The clubs are gone. Times Square doesn’t even exist anymore. I mean, it’s still there—but somebody figured out they could make a lot more money if they turned it into Disneyland, so that’s exactly what they did. Now it’s just billboards, and flashing lights, and some guy dressed up like the cookie monster. There isn’t anywhere to go. There’s nowhere to go that people can get to know each other. Or if there is a place to go—you need a corporate credit card just to afford a drink. And not everybody has it like that. What about the regular people? They used to have choices too. Maybe they were bad choices, but at least they were choices. For people looking to have a good time. And to forget about things. And to be less lonely for a second. Sure, New York is more family friendly now– but not everyone has a family.”
It’s extremely good shit. You can, and should, read Tanqueray’s tale right here.Image: @humansofnewyork / Instagram