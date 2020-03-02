Thanks for signing up!

Sydney trains have been crippled by delays after a maintenance vehicle derailed between Wynyard and Circular Quay.

The delays affect the T2 Inner West and Leppington, T3 Bankstown and T8 Airport and South lines – in other words, the city circle.

A limited number of replacement buses are running between Wynyard and Circular Quay. Commuters are also being told to consider taking the light rail within the CBD.

Sydney Trains has advised passengers to allow extra time when commuting through the city. Some passengers have complained of a delays of over an hour.

Crews have been working hard after a track maintenance vehicle derailed this morning at Circular Quay No workers were injured & it has now been returned to the tracks Delays are ongoing & customers are advised to make alt. travel arrangements if possible at this time. pic.twitter.com/JCuB71Q0I9 — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) March 2, 2020

Sydney Trains has confirmed that no workers were injured in the incident.

Commuters took to Twitter to vent about Shitney Trains:

real sydneysider shit is waking up to see #sydneytrains trending followed by #redfern. don't even have to check tripview to know to leave the house three hours early. cheers for that twitter x — nance (@creamonomics) March 2, 2020

Delays of "up to more than an hour" on #sydneytrains this morning. — Case Tonkin (@VonTonks) March 2, 2020

Drone drone drone … Merrylands #SydneyTrains are apologising over and over … why even bother anymore? Just say “As usual trains are borked; do your best and bonne chance as you battle Hunger Games-style for a shot at getting to work.” pic.twitter.com/rzcXhMv60O — Andrew Gillman ????️‍???? ???????????? (@aussiemoose) March 2, 2020

Yeah nah Sydney trains need to get their shit together — Dijana???? (@dijanaa888) March 2, 2020

15 mins late, derailment at Circular Quay, all the drama last week. Just how hard to you need to practice to be so terrible? @T1SydneyTrains @TrainLinkWest @TransportforNSW #sydneytrains #shittyrail pic.twitter.com/fQpkwSBeLJ — mj83ck (@mj83ck) March 2, 2020

The old saying goes that there are only two certainties in life: death & taxes. I'd like to add a third: Sydney trains being delayed. #sydneytrains #circularquay #nswpol — Sam Murden (@MrSamMurden) March 2, 2020

sydney trains are the best amazing i love them haha ha h — Lisali at onsen, unfortunately (@banribanribanri) March 2, 2020