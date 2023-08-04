WTAF: A Sydney Renter Found Out Her Landlord Was Secretly Using Her Kitchen, Toilet & Laundry

I think we can all agree landlords are awful people. If real life were Twilight, they would be Volturi every time. Arriving at any given time to jack up the prices, complain about how you’re not ‘taking care of the place’ and ‘bleed you dry like a goddamn vampire’ (shameless Olivia Rodrigo reference but that song is a bloody tune).



I mean, you really have not rented unless you’ve had a bad experience with a landlord. However, it goes without saying, some experiences are significantly worse than others.



A Sydney woman recently revealed on TikTok that her landlord would use her “kitchen, bathroom, laundry” when she and her husband left the property. I smell a strong contender for the worst landlord in Sydney.



Tahila moved to Sydney from Brisbane with her husband amidst the current rental crisis. Having never been to Sydney before, the couple needed a place to stay.

She subsequently went through a reputable real estate agent and chose a place because it was “fully furnished, cheap and close to the city”.



After receiving the keys, they arrived at the property to find that there was food in the house, it smelt like it had just been cleaned, the door was open and a cat was trying to get in. (This quite literally sounds like the plot of an M Night Shyamalan film).



Despite this, the couple tried to settle in as best they could. However, the couple subsequently noticed a woman bringing her dog into their yard and rifling through their bins and mail.



Eventually, the couple couldn’t put up with it anymore. After working from home one day, Tahlia found this woman sitting in their front yard having a cup of tea with her mate.



She then informed the real estate agent of this, who assured her this was the landlord (like that makes it all okay) and that she would be going back to Queensland soon.

The couple later broke the lease and got out of there (a happy ending).



And if this ever happens to you in your rental adventures just know, under NSW Fair Trading, a landlord can only enter a rental property without the tenants consent if they provide ‘notice to the tenant’. This notice is a minimum of two days.



Don’t let them push you around. We’re the Cullens. They’re the Volturi and we’re going to take them down if they do.