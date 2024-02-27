Sydneysiders Warned To Watch For Funnel-Web Spiders As This Cursed Breeding Season Gets Intense

Citizens of Sydney and its greater area have been warned to keep on the lookout for funnel-web spiders in their homes, backyards, and parks, as the weather creates perfect conditions for the deadly arachnid’s breeding season. As much as I love that wet weather is “good for the farmers”, I don’t think I can forgive it for deadly spider babies.

In a warning from the spider experts at the Australian Reptile Park, residents of greater Sydney have been encouraged to show extreme caution due to the recent rain and humid conditions that are perfect for the funnel-web to reproduce.

Funnel-webs typically breed during Summer when the weather is warmest, with the breeding period lasting from November to April each year — putting us smack-bang in the middle of the spidery love season.

Additionally, due to the high humidity experienced this week, there is an increased likelihood that you’ll see funnel-webs looking to get it on, leaving their burrows at night in search of a partner.

Basically, the hot wet weather in Sydney is an arachnid-aphrodisiac — the equivalent of chucking on a sexy playlist and putting a “who’s up?” post on your private IG Story, but for spiders.

The Australian Reptile Park’s spider keeper Emma Teni has told the public where they should take more care to avoid the venomous eight-legged Sydney icon, even in the safety of home!

“When found inside homes, Sydney funnel-web spiders prefer cool, damp places like the laundry, garage or in shoes left out on the ground,” informed Teni.

“He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.” Madame Web fans know. Credit: Australian Reptile Park.

“It is best to ensure you are not leaving washing and clothing on the floors, if you leave your shoes outside – make sure you check them first before putting your foot in blindly as shoes can be the perfect little burrow for funnel-web spiders.”

The Reptile Park encourages anyone who finds a funnel-web to be extremely careful, as the venom is known to be deadly.

However the specimens are also used to be milked by the organisation, as Teni states: “We rely on public donations of funnel-web spiders to build up our milking individuals.”

For details on how to safely capture and donate a funnel-web speciment, peep here to see the Reptile Park’s drop off details.

Earlier this year the Australian Reptile Park made headlines for receiving a sizeable donation — of the spider kind, not the money kind. It was given a male funnel-web specimen that broke the record for the largest they’d ever seen. (I didn’t sleep that week.)

And if these conditions are about to increase the appearances of the species, then it’s not looking like a hot girl summer for the arachnophobic girlies (AKA me).