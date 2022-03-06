On Thursday evening’s episode of Q&A an audience member was told to leave by Stan Grant the show’s host. Sasha Gillies-Lekakis asked a question about the Ukraine/Russia conflict, identifying himself as having Russian heritage and as a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gillies-Lekakis has now published a response to the ep on social media.

To quickly recap — when Gillies-Lekakis’ asked his question on Thursday night, it was met with obvious disapproval by Grant and the other panellists.

Has Western media lacked nuance in its depiction of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and ignored Russian voices who support Putin? #QandA pic.twitter.com/E4j1oIff3S — QandA (@QandA) March 3, 2022

Approximately 20 minutes after letting Gillies-Lekakis finish posing his question, Grant asked him to leave the studio.

“We can’t have anyone who is sanctioning, supporting, violence and killing of people. So I‘m sorry for the disruption,” Grant said.

“It was not a vetted question. It was a rogue question. It’s not good,” as per The Australian.

Stan gives a #qanda audience member the flick. pic.twitter.com/UdPXhSekq4 — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) March 3, 2022

On Friday night, the ABC published a statement defending Grant’s decision to ask the questioner to leave.

“Sasha Gillies-Lekakis did not ask the question that he had agreed,” the statement said.

“What he said instead contained major inaccuracies. He was asked to finish his question and the issue was aired in the panel discussion.

“The ABC fully supports his judgment and handling of this situation.”

In response Gillies-Lekakis shared a social media post which was republished by Sydney Morning Herald:

"I submitted my question to the QandA team via their online submission portal, was told to edit my question via email, and then once again in the studio, shortly before the program began," the Q&A questioner wrote. "The only addition I made to my question when actually delivering it was my reference to the Azov Battalion (seven to eight words roughly), and some sentences were left out towards the end as I was interrupted.

“If this small change to my question amounts to it being ‘rogue’, as was claimed, once again I apologise. “However, I find this difficult to reconcile with the fact that other guests were given the chance to speak at length, off-script, on the Russia-Ukraine situation.” “I find Mr Grant’s statements following my departure, and the fact that I was asked to leave the program, disappointing and unprofessional.”