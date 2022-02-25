If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve likely seen some distressing news and footage coming out of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the “special military operation” into the neighbouring country in the early hours of Thursday morning local time. At the time of writing, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 137 Ukrainians — both civilians and military personnel — have been killed in the conflict.

World leaders including Prime Minister Scott Morrison have condemned the military operation. It’s hard to predict how this conflict will develop but it could likely turn into a humanitarian crisis.

So, if you want to help support the Ukrainian people affected by Russia’s brutal invasion, here is a non-exhaustive list of resources and organisations to check out.

The Voices of Children is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to help children affected by war in eastern Ukraine. It offers individual psychological support, art therapy and summer camps for children and their families.

The Kyiv Independent is an independent English-language news outlet in Ukraine. It was formed in November 2021 by journalists who were fired from The Kyiv Post (the nation’s biggest newsroom) when the owner allegedly attempted to take control of the publication’s editorial vision. The independent outlet is running a GoFundMe fundraiser as well as a Patreon to keep itself up and running.

The Kyiv Independent team has been working around the clock to bring you the latest updates from Ukraine. Helps us keep going:

From Ukraine – via Patreon https://t.co/iNjWfwvs1X or via GoFundMe https://t.co/2rQHaZEpko pic.twitter.com/KwkCIdL0FW — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 24, 2022

United Help Ukraine is a donation relief fund on Facebook that aims to fund medical aid and humanitarian relief for the front lines as well as people in Ukraine affected by Russia’s invasion. At the time of writing, it has raised over $400,000 in five days.

Save Life is a not-for-profit that funds and repairs non-lethal equipment like thermal image technologies to the front lines. The Non-Government Organisation (NGO) also provides training for Ukrainian soldiers, claims to “curb the flow of propaganda and misinformation”, as well as thorough research into the social reintegration of military veterans.

Set up in 2014, Razom For Ukraine is a non-profit that has launched an Emergency Response to provide medical supplies and tactical medical and first aid training for civilians in Ukraine.

Despite it’s tarnished reputation, SaveATreeCo has been actively fundraising for Razom For Ukraine on Instagram. The non-profit confirmed it’s a legitimate fundraiser on Friday morning, claiming it has seen payments come in directly from the disputed fundraising collective.

Razom volunteers have been supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians since Euromaidan. We’re not stopping now.

If you want to help Ukraine, check out the resources and organizations here:https://t.co/1b8QWGFzwy

Or scan the QR code in this post.

Together – we are Ukraine. #Razom pic.twitter.com/OnyT4OOCpY — Razom for Ukraine (@razomforukraine) February 23, 2022

Much like Razom, the Sunflower Of Peace non-profit is raising funds to create backpacks filled with essential medical supplies that will be dropped to paramedics and doctors on the front lines. Each backpack has the resources and supplies to save up to 10 lives.

Fight For Right helps to support Ukrainians with disabilities in crisis, especially providing safety and comprehensive support for those who cannot evacuate in an emergency. It also provides information and resources for disabled citizens to prepare and plan for evacuation, if they are able to do so.