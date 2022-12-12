Six people including two police officers, one member of the public and three offenders were shot dead on Monday night during a siege at a property in Queensland’s Wieambilla.

Four Queensland police officers were called to a house 300km west of Brisbane on Monday afternoon to investigate the case of missing NSW man Nathaniel Train.

As they approached the house at about 4:30pm two offenders shot and killed two of the police officers — Constables Matthew Arnold, 26 and Rachel McCrow, 29 — as well as one member of the public. A third officer received a bullet graze during the incident and the fourth officer escaped the property.

The member of the public has not been identified but neighbours said a local resident was shot after he saw smoke from a fire on the property and approached the gate.

Following a siege, police shot and killed three offenders at the property late on Monday night.

It is with a heavy heart we confirm the deaths of Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow. Their lives were cut tragically short in the line of duty at Wieambilla yesterday. With Honour They Served. pic.twitter.com/XIahH0zGUX — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 12, 2022

The house was reportedly owned and occupied by Train’s brother and another woman. The pair and Train himself were the three alleged offenders.

The crime scene is under investigation. An emergency declaration remained in place for the area on Tuesday and residents were told to stay indoors until further notice.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it was the largest loss of life the Queensland police force had experienced in one incident in recent times.

“While we are yet to learn the full extent of what has occurred today, we do know this event is extraordinarily distressing on many levels,” she said at a press conference on Monday night.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers described the incident as an execution.

“Police were responding to a call for a service for a missing person, it was simply that … as soon as they entered the property they were inundated with gunfire and they never had a chance,” Leavers said.

“Two police officers were executed in cold blood.”

Police Minister Mark Ryan called the two police officers “heroes” and said “we will always remember their sacrifice and service of our community”.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted the incident was a “horrible tragedy”.

“Our police risk their lives every day to keep us safe. I know Queensland joins with me in expressing our shock and sadness,” she wrote.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also tweeted it was a “heartbreaking day”.

Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 12, 2022

