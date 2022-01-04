The Broome Police Twitter account has deleted a seemingly vaccine-sceptic tweet in what appears to be a classic case of someone forgetting to switch to their personal account before hitting ‘reply’.

The tweet in question was a response to 6PR program Breakfast With Gareth Parker about an interview Parker would be doing with WA Police Commission Chris Dawson about the state’s new COVID-19 regulations.

Specifically, WA has now introduced a double vax rule for anyone attending events with over 500 people after a handful of cases in the state amid the current Omicron wave.

“It’s now mandatory for patrons attending venues with a capacity of more than 500 people to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said the tweet.

“The new rule also covers nightclubs, large-scale events and the casino. @WA_Police Police Commissioner Chris Dawson joins @6PRbreakfast”.

Then, in a deeply weird turn of events, the official Broome Police Twitter account replied to the show’s tweet.

“Gareth, it would be a good question to ask the COVID commander how being vaccinated stops the disease.

“I have been vaccinated but am told by the very doctors that jabbed me that the vaccine does not prevent me from getting covid?? Why are we ignoring this fact??”

The tweet’s now been deleted, but not before it was screenshotted by a number of Twitter users.

The number one theory online is that old mate was accidentally logged in to their work account and didn’t realise before replying, which sounds pretty likely. WA Police hasn’t confirmed exactly how the tweet happened, though.

In a statement, WA Police told PEDESTRIAN.TV that it “does not condone the comments made”.

“The tweet has now been deleted, and inquiries are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tweet being posted.”

The COVID commander referred to in the tweet is literally the WA Police Commissioner, so this whole thing raises some significant questions about understanding of vaccines in the police force.

Let’s be honest, it’s kind of concerning to see that the people who are (in theory) supposed to be most on top of public health orders don’t understand how the jab works.

And to answer this person’s question once and for all: getting double vaxxed decreases your chance of getting COVID and helps protect you against the most serious symptoms.

Obvi, the good people of Twitter had a lot to say about the incident.

when you accidentally use the work account instead of your personal one https://t.co/sfSMiRTj1W — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) January 4, 2022

Could Craig Kelly please hand back the @BroomePol account ???? — OzzyCobber ????️ (@OzzyCobber) January 4, 2022

Can't help but feel if old mate had asked his doctor more questions at the time he might have saved himself some trouble at work today. — Garrett Mundy (@GarrettIvo) January 4, 2022

Broome police and WA Police have questions to answer. Should an employee with this ignorant view have a PR role? @BroomePol @WA_Police pic.twitter.com/dYFcDcBiN3 — DeLonzo Marks (@DelonzoMarks) January 4, 2022

Incredibly irresponsible for the Broome Police to be tweeting vaccine doubt (now deleted). The people of Western Australia expect better from the very people who are supposed to be enforcing and supporting science. — Glen Codes (@GlenCodes) January 4, 2022

Scary that the broome police appear ignorant of the fact that vaccination reduces transmission and reduces symptoms if infected (less likely go need hospitalisation). It doesn’t nec. make people immune! Looks like WA Police need to train some members better! — Roger Ramjet (@Ramjet_63) January 4, 2022

So look, if there’s a lesson to be learned: get vaccinated, and always remember to log out of your work Twitter account.