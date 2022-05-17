WARNING: This article contains mention of rape.

Refugee advocate Shane Bazzi has won his appeal of the defamation case brought against him by mouldy potato Peter Dutton.

ICYMI: Peter Dutton sued Shane Bazzi, a widely respected refugee activist, in 2021 for defamation after he called the defence minister a “rape apologist”.

The tweet in question linked to an article by The Guardian (this is important) which printed direct quotes from Dutton. He claimed female refugees being held on Nauru “have claimed that they’ve been raped and came to Australia to seek an abortion because they couldn’t get an abortion on Nauru,” and that they were “trying it on” in a bid to secure medical transfer to Australia.

Representatives for Dutton argued that Bazzi’s one tweet contained four defamatory imputations, including the allegation that Dutton “condones and excuses rape.”

Peter Dutton initially won the defamation case too, but Bazzi’s lawyers appealed it. And now, a full bench of the federal court overturned the previous decision.

BREAKING: You know that feeling when you help raise $150k to defend a defamation case brought by Peter Dutton against a good bloke like @shanebazzi and then Shane wins! That’s the feeling I have right now as the appeal decision has just been handed down in Shane’s favour. — David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) May 17, 2022

According to the new ruling, it’s can be assumed that most people who read Bazzi’s tweet would have then gone on to read The Guardian‘s article linked below the tweet, and that’s pretty important in terms of the context of what he said.

“The Guardian material centres on allegations of rape, not the actual commission of it,” the court said, per The Guardian.

“When that material is read with Mr Bazzi’s six words, the reader would conclude that the tweet was suggesting that Mr Dutton was sceptical about claims of rape and in that way was an apologist. But that is very different from imputing that he excuses rape itself.”

The court said that by reading the article, it would be clear to Bazzi’s audience that he wasn’t literally saying Peter Dutton was defending rape.

Huge congratulations to @shanebazzi for his win against Peter Dutton. Let’s hope this means politicians will think twice before using the courts as a weapon to silence citizens who are fighting for the rights of others. #auspol — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) May 17, 2022