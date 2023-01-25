Well Fuck: Another Qantas Plane Has Been Forced To Land, Bringing It Up To 7 (!!!) This Week

Another Qantas plane was forced to land with a mechanical issue and I don’t know who Qantas pissed off, but they’ve clearly got next-level witch abilities because this shit is getting ridiculous.

Flight QF1608 was flying from Perth to Kalgoorlie in Western Australia when it was forced to circle back to Perth to land after it was met with a “minor issue”.

There’s no indicator as to what this “minor mechanical issue” is, but I can only assume that it’s the work of a powerful former Qantas customer with hex-like abilities.

The Fokker 100 (lmaooooo) aircraft left Perth at 3:50pm and was in the air for only 50 minutes before it safely landed… back in Perth.

Flightradar24 has gifted us with this gem that outlines flight QF1608’s flight path, and honestly, you’re just taking the piss at this point. I j’adore the little motion sickness squiggles in the top left corner as an extra fuck you to their passengers.

QF1608 is the seventh (7th!!!) Qantas plane in just over a week to nope the fuck out over mechanical issues.

The most notorious of these was the Qantas 737 aircraft that was travelling from Auckland to Sydney, making headlines after it issued a mayday call (that’s pilot-talk for “Oh shit, we’re fucked”) as it was halfway across the Tasman sea.

At one point, over 140,000 weirdos (myself included) were watching a tiny dot move across the sea on Flightradar24, anxiously awaiting what would happen at its landing. As it turned out, it was actually quite anti-climatic.