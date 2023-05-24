Seafolly’s Just Dropped A New Swim Range Bbs & Fk Me, They’d Look Hot On A Yacht In Greece

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Legend has it, everyone and their dog is off to enjoy a Euro summer this year. If you’re one of the lucky ones jet-setting away to greener pastures (aka eight weeks in paradise filled with gorgeous coastlines, boat parties and limoncello shots by the dozen) — boy, do we have a treat for you, sis.

Introducing: Seafolly’s new Summer Wonderland collection. Taking inspiration from the native Australian seascape and carefree summers, the range — full of bralettes, bucket hats, bikinis, sarongs and more — puts a vibrant, ’80s tropicana-esque spin on swimwear, which’ll have you serving LEWKS while you’re partying on a yacht in Greece. IYKYK.

Want to catch a glimpse of the new collection up close n’ personal before stocking up for your vacay? Here’s a fkn sneak peek, baddies.



READ MORE Gather Your Malakas Because Uber Is Renting Boats In Mykonos This Summer

Shop Seafolly’s Summer Wonderland Collection here

Sea Dive Slide Tri in Rockmelon, $69.95

You can never go wrong with a triangle bikini, bb — not only are they so flattering, but they’re the GOAT when it comes to being able to mix and match with whatever else you bring in your packing cube (or better yet — whatever’s still clean).

Sea Skin Sarong in Vivid Green, $129.95

We all know Euro summer is the best time to be a little adventurous and experiment when it comes to your style, so even if you wouldn’t normally adorn a shit-hot sarong like this one in Aus — it’ll suit your Euro alter ego like a glove. We can already picture it.

Sea Skin Ring Front Bralette Bikini Top in Fuchsia Rose, $119.95

If you’re not really a triangle string bikini kind of gal, this bralette offers your girls a little more support, comfort and durability — especially if you know you’ll be diving off boats and rocks into blue lagoons of water all day.

Sea Skin Mesh Skirt in Fuchsia Rose, $109.95

Want a matching cover-up to put on while you’re getting lunch or grabbing a Vespa home? Seafolly’s got ya sorted with this lil’ pink number.

Sea Skin Mesh Cover Up in Vivid Green, $169.95

We know this is marketed as a bikini cover-up, but it also makes for an A1 going-out fit for those balmy nights on the town.

Sea Skin Rib Knit Short in Green, $129.95

Don’t sleep on knit bike shorts because they’re a godsend for days travelling from country to country on buses and planes as they’re breathable and oh-so fkn comfy.

Under The Sea Tote Bag in White, $89.95

What’s a Euro summer round-up without a bag recco? This big, bright and vibrant one from Seafolly’s new range will fit all your beach gear and never get lost in a sea of beige sand.

Keen to check out the full collection in all its glory? Head here.