At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Anyone who knows me personally knows that I’m a total summer baby through and through. Just a mere glance at that big ol’ orb of serotonin sends me to cloud nine, and suddenly, my to-do list looks less daunting, my problems less worry-some, and my life more neato than ever before.

While I was withering away in my mouldy house during the middle of Melbourne’s winter, the only thing getting me through was literally just thinking about the summer days to come — the ones where I’d eat half my body weight in açai bowls and then be able to go for an actual beach walk without being completely rained out mid stroll.

To celebrate this feeling being only two weeks away, our besties over at Seafolly Australia are hosting a fkn awesome giveaway at North Bondi’s Surf Life Saving Club on Thursday, 1st December — the first official day of summer — from 7.30am – 11:00am.

They say the early bird gets the worm, and they’re not bloody wrong because if you get down there early enough, Seafolly Australia will sling ya some major freebies since they’re spending the morning handing out a thousand (yes, a WHOLE FKN THOUSAND) custom prize packs (!!!!). This includes a bunch of beach bags, towels, gift vouchers, and so much more to prep you for hot girl summer, y’all.

There will also be a bunch of refreshments on offer (our guess is a green juice or two bc ~Bondi~), as well as live music, photo opportunities, competitions and giveaways to get around.

So, drop by after your hot girl Bondi to Bronte walk, and bring your besties along, too. Hell, invite your neighbours from down the road and your cousins as well because everyone loves a freebie amirite?!

If you want to check out the full event details and a map location, head here. Guess we’ll see ya there?!