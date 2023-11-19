An 18-Year-Old On Schoolies Has Tragically Died After An Alleged Hit & Run Incident In SA

The son of the South Australian Police Commissioner has tragically died after allegedly being struck by a car at Schoolies 2023. The 18-year-old was celebrating the end of his year 12 exams with friends at Goolwa Beach, near Victor Harbor, 67kms south of Adelaide.

The alleged hit-and-run incident occurred at 9pm on Friday night, according to Nine.

Charlie Stevens was subsequently airlifted to Flinders Medical Centre where he stayed for another day, before sadly passing away at around 7pm on Saturday.

The apprentice carpenter and promising footballer was surrounded by his friends and family, including the state’s Police Commissioner Grant Stevens.

Charlie was said to have sustained irreversible brain injuries from the incident.

“Commissioner Grant Stevens and wife Emma would like to thank all SAPOL staff, first responders and other emergency services workers who attended the incident,” a statement published by SA Police said.

“The Stevens family also wish to thank the wider community for their support during this difficult time.

“In particular the family acknowledge the dedicated staff at the Flinders Medical Centre for their care and support of Charlie and his family and friends.”

The state’s premier, Peter Malinauskas, extended his condolences to Grant Stevens and his family in a press conference.

“It is just so unfair that he and his family have now had to endure this great tragedy themselves.”

The alleged driver of the vehicle is an 18-year-old from Encounter Bay, 87kms south of Adelaide per the Adelaide Advertiser.

The boy allegedly did not stop at the scene but was tracked down by authorities a few kilometres away.

One witness told Nine they heard someone loudly shouting and only later realised what it was about.

“I just assumed they had a bit of an argument going on,” they said.

“Next minute I heard “help, I can’t feel a pulse, I can’t feel a pulse”.”

The alleged suspect is set to appear in court on November 20.