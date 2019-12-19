Thanks for signing up!

Two NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers have died after a tragic fire truck rollover in south-west Sydney overnight.

It is thought the truck, which was travelling in a convoy with other RFS vehicles, hit a tree before rolling off the road.

NSW Police state emergency services were called to Wilson Drive near Buxton at 11.30pm.

The truck’s driver and front passenger died at the scene.

Three other volunteer firefighters in the truck were treated by paramedics.

“The Service’s thoughts are with all the firefighter’s family, friends and fellow brigade members,” the RFS said in a statement.

“This is an absolutely devastating event in what has already been an incredibly difficult day and fire season.”

In a message posted to social media, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state has “tragically lost two heroes.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones and the extended RFS family as we come to terms with the devastating news.”

NSW Police have established a crime scene at the site, allowing the Crash Investigation Unit to determine the circumstances leading up to the tragic incident.

ABC reports the crash scene is near the Green Wattle Creek fire, which continues to threaten the nearby Nattai, Thirlmere, and Tahmoor regions.

As of 7am today, the RFS states the Green Wattle Creek fire is “more than 167,000 hectares in size and is out of control.”