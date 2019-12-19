Thanks for signing up!

The two victims of last night’s fatal firetruck crash in NSW were both young fathers, the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has confirmed.

Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, both of the Horsley Park Brigade, were killed when their firetruck overturned near Buxton in Sydney’s south-west.

The RFS states both men had served as volunteers for well over a decade, with Keaton joining in 2006 and O’Dwyer in 2003.

“Our hearts are with their family, friends & fellow brigade members,” the RFS said in a statement.

An RFS volunteer whose crew was near the accident told PEDESTRIAN.TV they were shaken last night when they heard the news, but held a minute of silence out of respect before getting “back on with the job”.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons is expected to deliver a message on the tragedy later today.

Separately, the Horsley Park RFS has shared its own tribute to the volunteers.

The tragic incident occurred on Wilson Drive, near the ongoing Green Wattle Creek fire.

NSW Police state a tree fell onto the cabin of the fire truck as it was travelling in a convoy with other RFS vehicles around 11.30pm.

The vehicle travelled a short distance before rolling over.

Both Keaton and O’Dwyer died at the scene.

Three other male volunteers in the truck, aged 24, 26, and 43, were treated at the scene by paramedics. They were then transferred to Liverpool Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.