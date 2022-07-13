The latest consumer spending data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows consumer confidence is as low as it was when the pandemic hit in 2020, which is about the same level as when a recession is about to bite. Uh oh. While no one’s said a recession in Australia is near yet, it’s being talked about more as an increasing possibility.

But the ABS data also showed household spending is actually up — something economists will tell you is a sign the economy is strong. So what is a recession and why are people talking about it?

What is a recession?

In economic lingo, a recession is a prolonged decline in economic activity.

The most popular definition is when a nation experiences two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product (GDP). A GDP is the total market value of the goods and services produced by a country. When a GDP’s not growing, people start stressing.

Experts usually declare a recession when a nation’s economy experiences a perfect storm of negative GDP, rising unemployment and falling retail sales for an extended period of time.

It can last for months or years and can have huge effects on consumers and industries.

Common side-effects include higher unemployment, lower wages and increased inequality. Fabulous.

Why is spending up in Australia RN?

While Australians are still spending loads of money, interest rate rises and the high cost of living could see spending plummet soon.

This is because the high spending stats are not actually due to our habits. We’re not buying more stuff, the stuff we need just got a whole lot more expensive due to high inflation.

Household spending was 7.9 per cent higher in May 2022 than it was the same time last year. This was driven largely by petrol prices leading to a 15 per cent increase in household travel spending. Again, this doesn’t mean people are travelling more. In fact with petrol prices still rising, it’s likely we’re travelling less.

Spending on eating and going out surged when we came out of lockdowns fully vaxxed at the end of 2021. But household spending on hospitality had dropped right off by May and is still yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels of January 2020, despite overall spending being 10 per cent higher.

Why is consumer confidence dropping?

Basically because everything is expensive and interest rates are rising.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans told the ABC confidence had fallen every month in 2022 and was at levels only ever seen during recessions or other major economic disruptions.

Westpac and the Melbourne Institute’s consumer sentiment index has dropped 19.7 per cent since December 2021. Evans said this was comparable to the two-month plunge at the start of the pandemic COVID (-20.8 per cent) and the six-monthly declines we saw at the beginning of the global financial crisis (-29.7 per cent) in 2007-8.

“Responses to our quarterly questions highlighted the clear drivers of weakening sentiment, with the most recalled news items being around inflation — around 60 per cent of respondents recalled news on this topic compared to a long run average of 12 per cent,” Evans said.

How likely is a recession?

Look, the jury’s still out on this one.

Economists are noticing the downturn and expressing concern, but they’re also pointing out a few promising signs.

AMP economist Diana Mousina predicted Australia was better off than the US and Europe at the moment and there were enough positives for us to stay out of recession territory, including a low unemployment rate, a high level of accumulated savings among Aussies and strong forecasts for the export industry.

Mousina also said this was hopefully short-term pain for long-term gain.

High inflation is bad for economies and consumers, which is why the Reserve Bank of Australia is trying to stamp it out by raising the interest rate. It means some things get more expensive immediately, like homeowners’ mortgages, but eventually it will cause everything else to get cheaper because people stop throwing their money around willy-nilly.

Inflation is due to increase more than 6 per cent over the next 12 months and the interest rate is also predicted to rise so it’s likely consumer confidence will continue to fall. We can only hope that it’s fleeting and things start to turn around ASAP.