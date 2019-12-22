This holiday season, spare a thought for the students in the Bachelor of Podiatry course at QUT, who were forced to retake an exam after some dickhead hacked the system in order to cheat and improve their results.

Per reports in Brisbane’s Courier Mail, the exam in question was the final hurdle for students in this year’s graduating class. It was a practical exam, in which students examined actual patients in the on-campus clinic at QUT.

Reportedly, several students found a way to access the clinic’s computer system, and checked the medical history of patients who were coming in on the day, in order to give a more accurate diagnosis in the exam.

QUT has since confirmed that an “incident” occurred and that all students in the cohort were asked to take the exam again. Is is unknown how many students were involved in the cheating, or what kind of sanctions they have faced as a result.

A representative for the university said that “the majority of students” have graduated from the course as expected, and that a system has been put in place “to ensure this situation is not repeated.”