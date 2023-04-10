It’s time to remember the good old days of being a teenager ‘cos Queensland drivers may need to complete a road rules refresher course when renewing their licenses.

I have never been to Queensland thus I have no idea how people in the Sunshine State operate vehicles, but if it’s in any way similar to how people in Western Australia do it, this can only be a good thing. If I see one more person defy the laws of roundabout physics I will lose it, quite frankly.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the refresher course is one of a many suggested measures to improve road safety, after the state recorded its highest road toll in more than a decade in 2022.

The refresher course wouldn’t be like the theory test of yore in that if you don’t pass it, you can’t get your license. Instead, it would be designed so that folks can be up-to-date with new and improved road rules, Bailey said at a press conference on Monday.

“It’s not whether we take your licence off you or not, it’s about educating you as a driver,” he said, per the Guardian.

“If you don’t get it right the first time, you will get another shot at it and another shot at it until you do get it right.”

If the idea of heading into a licensing centre makes your head spin, there’s no need to fret ‘cos Bailey said the plan is for the refresher course to be online.

“It’s not designed to be some big onerous test that everyone’s going to have to spend lots of time on,” he told ABC Radio Brisbane.

“It’s designed to be a refresher course, that people would look to do in an easy online way, that gives you a good review of what’s happened in the last four or five years since you got your licence last time.”

As far as I’m concerned, this sounds like an excellent plan. Don’t we all have stressful memories from when we hopped in the car with our parents to practise going for a spin and everything they said contradicted what your driving instructor told you because they learned how to drive in, like, 1976? Anyone? No? That might just be me then.